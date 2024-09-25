'Do SIP to get Coldplay to do a private concert for you': Investor's quip on high reselling amounts of concert tickets

In a lively exchange on social media, 22-year-old content creator and investor going by X handle @SejalSud humorously engaged with the hype surrounding Coldplay's upcoming concert in Mumbai. Responding to a meme on X—formerly known as Twitter—Sud quipped, "Do SIP to get Coldplay to do a private concert for you," highlighting the soaring demand for tickets.

The meme in question, shared by the popular account 'Xavier Uncle,' posed the question, "Should I invest in SIP or Coldplay tickets for short-term returns?" Sud's witty response—"Use your corporate bucks wisely, Xavier"—caught the attention of many, encapsulating the financial dilemma at hand as fans scramble for a chance to see the British rock sensation live.

The excitement surrounding Coldplay’s scheduled performances in January 2025 has led to a frenzy on social media, with users mocking the ticket-buying chaos. Tickets are being traded on various ‘black market’ websites for exorbitant prices, sometimes up to ten times the original cost.

On Sunday, an astounding 13 million fans attempted to log in to purchase tickets, but only a mere 150,000 were available. When sales opened at noon, the BookMyShow platform was inundated with traffic as fervent fans rushed to secure their spot at the concerts.

Unfortunately, within just 30 minutes, all available tickets for the performances at DY Patil Stadium—scheduled for January 18, 19, and an additional show on January 21—were sold out. With a venue capacity of 50,000 for each concert, the demand far outstripped supply, leaving many fans frustrated and empty-handed despite BookMyShow's efforts to manage the overwhelming influx of users.

Meanwhile, author Chetan Bhagat and BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover weighed in, questioning how fans could justify spending so much on entertainment while many struggle to make ends meet.

To this Ashneer Grover responded, acknowledging the disparity but pointing out that luxury experiences, like concerts, are becoming more common among those who can afford them. Drawing a parallel to the growing number of students going overseas for education, Grover remarked, “It’s a large country—and a lot of disparity on either end—why is filling of an 80k stadium surprising anyone? 800k students go overseas every year, spending $50K on average."