'Do you consider countrymen brainless?': Allahabad HC blasts 'Adipurush' makers over controversial dialogues

The Allahabad High Court, which was hearing pleas against Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, on Tuesday slammed the makers of the film for its dialogues and depiction of Lord Ram and Sita. The court has asked the makers if they consider their countrymen to be 'brainless'.

The court, which was hearing a petition demanding for a ban on Adipurush, said: "The nature of dialogues in the film is a big issue. Ramayana is a paragon for us. People read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home.” It further added that films shouldn't be allowed to touch a few things.

The petition alleges that the dialogues in the film "hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus" and that the film is "trying to twist the religious texts." The court has also directed the co-writer of the film, Manoj Muntashir Shukla, to be made a party in the case.

Pointing out at the film certification authority, also called the censor board, the court further asked, "What is it that the censor board keeps doing? What do you want to teach the future generations?"

"Agar hum log ispar bhi aankh band kar len kyonki yeh kaha jaata hai ki yeh dharm ke log bade sahishnu (tolerant) hain to kya uska test liya jayega? (If we close our eyes on this issue too, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, will it be put to test as well?)," the bench remarked.

"It's good that people did not harm the law and order situation after watching the film. Lord Hanuman and Sita have been shown like they are nothing. These things should have been removed from the very beginning. Some scenes seem to be of "A" (adult) category. It's very difficult to watch such films," the court observed.

The movie "Adipurush", which was released recently has been met with widespread criticism. The movie shows Lord Ram as a muscular, sword-wielding warrior, while Sita is shown as a helpless damsel in distress.

Even after the Deputy Solicitor General told court that the objectionable dialogues have been removed from the film, the court questioned the Deputy SG regarding the role of censor board and what it has been doing.

"That alone won't work. What will you do with the scenes? Seek instructions, then we will definitely do whatever we want to do... In case the exhibition of the film is stopped, then the people whose feelings have been hurt, will get relief," the court said.

In response to the respondents' assertion that a disclaimer had been added to the film, the bench asked, "Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen, and youth, to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, Lanka and then say it is not Ramayana?”

"We saw it on the news that people went to the theatres and got the film shut down. Be thankful nobody vandalised it," the court added. The case will be up for hearing again on June 28.

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack over its dialogue, colloquial language and representation of some characters.

