‘Do you think these 180 passengers will fly in IndiGo again’: Kapil Sharma slams airlines over mismanagement

Famous comedian and actor Kapil Sharma on Wednesday, November 29, slammed the country’s biggest commercial airline, IndiGo, over their mismanagement. Sharma took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share this unpleasant experience and highlighted the significant delay of the flight and mismanagement of passengers, including those "on wheelchairs".

The television host accused the airline of keeping passengers waiting in a shuttle bus for almost an hour while justifying that the "pilot was stuck in traffic". Additionally, Kapil Sharma posted videos of passengers arguing with airline ground crew while asking to talk with a senior IndiGo official.

In his tweets, Kapil Sharma tagged the airline's official accounts on X and mentioned his flight number, 6E 5149, which was a Chennai to Mumbai flight. It is expected to arrive in Mumbai at 9:55 pm, having left at 8:00 pm on schedule. However, according to Google Flights, IndiGo 6E 5149's estimated departure time on November 30 was moved up by four hours to 12:10 am.

“Dear IndiGo, first you made us wait in the bus for 50 minz, and now your team is saying pilot is stuck in traffic, what ? Really ? we supposed to take off by 8 pm n it’s 9:20, still there is no pilot in cockpit, do you think these 180 passengers will fly in indigo again ? Never 👎 #indigo 6E 5149 #shameless,” the comedian wrote on X.

He followed this up with another tweet and wrote, “Now they r de boarding all the passengers n saying we will send you in another aircraft but again we have to go back to terminal for security check (clap emojis) #indigo (thumbs down emoji).”

Sharing a video from the airport, he added, “People are suffering because of you and IndiGo lying-lying and lying, there r some old passengers in wheel chairs, not in very good health condition. Shame on you!"

IndiGo later issued a statement regarding the incident and said, “Flight 6E 5149 from Chennai to Mumbai on Nov 29 was delayed due to operational reasons. Passengers were kept informed about the delay. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused.”

Meanwhile, a similar situation was faced by the director Vivek Agnihotri a few hours before Kapil Sharma complained about the situation. According to The Kashmir Files director, his IndiGo flight was delayed by almost two hours earlier in the day. “Boarded the aircraft at 11.10 AM. It’s 12.40. 1.30 hrs and not a word of information from the captain or crew. Flights get delayed all over the world, but such indifference to passengers is a unique quality that @IndiGo6E possesses. Also, isn’t there a way to know the delay? What are all these highly advanced AI software for? Why lock flyers in a tunnel with AC with hassled and lost crew?" he wrote on X.