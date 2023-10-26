'Does it run on oxygen from Aarey trees?': Shraddha Kapoor gets trolled for buying Lamborghini

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor faced online trolling for being a "fake activist" as she bought a brand new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth Rs 4 crore on the occasion of Dussehra. A picture of the 'Saaho' actor with the luxury car has gone viral on social media, not because of her prized possession but the stand she took during the campaign for Mumbai's Aarey forest.

In 2019, Shraddha joined a campaign to protest the felling of trees in Aarey forest, home to numerous tree species and wildlife. The forest is often referred to as the 'Lung of Mumbai'. However, hundreds of trees needed to be cut to construct a proposed Metro car shed within the forest. Protests erupted against the move to build the car shed and Shraddha was also seen carrying a 'Save Aarey' placard.

Now, Kapoor's old picture is going viral as netizens are saying that her Lamborghini will pollute many times more than regular cars. "Shraddha Kapoor was one of the flag bearers of 'Save Aarey' campaign. She has purchased a Lamborghini car. This 4-crore car(would) pollute many times more than regular cars due to extremely high power and extremely low mileage," a social media user said.

Shraddha Kapoor,was one of the flag bearers of Save Aarey campaign.

Chandrashekhar, a consultant anesthesiologist, said Shraddha Kapoor, who protested against the metro car shed in Aarey, buys a diesel-guzzling Lamborghini worth Rs 4 crore.

Another person wrote that the mileage of Lamborghini would be 5-6 kmpl. "Madam ji was part of the Aarey protest. Effectively delaying the public transport for millions."

Amit Misra, a corporate professional, said that luxury and environmental activism often seem at odds, but individuals like Shraddha Kapoor's choices remind us that life is multifaceted, and personal passions can sometimes lead to conflicting narratives.

Chandrashekhar Dhage, who describes himself as an infra enthusiast, sarcastically said that Kapoor's new car is specially manufactured and "run on hypocrisy and instead of CO2 It releases Oxygen". "Choose your heroes wisely."

This car is specially manufactured and run on hypocrisy and instead of CO2 It release Oxygen.

Duhan, a YouTuber, said Kapoor protested against the construction of the metro to save trees. "Now common people have no proper public transportation but she is a proud owner of Lamborghini which emits 5 times of CO2 from the lowest carbon petrol cars." He suggested that protests are a PR stunt for them. "They hardly understand half the things they advocate for. It's exactly why we have completely boycotted Bollywood and its affiliated media."

Shraddha Kapoor protested against the construction of metro to save trees. Now common people have no proper public transportation but she is a proud owner of Lamborghini which emits 5 times of CO2 from the lowest carbon petrol cars.



In April this year, the Supreme Court allowed the Mumbai Metro to cut 177 trees but imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakhs on the metro corporation for attempting to overreach the top court’s order and felling more trees than was permitted earlier.

In November last year, the apex court allowed the metro authority to pursue its application before the Tree Authority to cut 84 trees for the metro car shed project. However, the BMC commissioner granted permission to remove 177 trees.