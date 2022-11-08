'Doing much better': Varun Dhawan, diagnosed with vestibular hypofunction, shares health update

Varun Dhawan was recently in Mumbai for the India Today Conclave 2022. The actor revealed at the event that he has vestibular hypofunction, which affects one's balance. Varun revealed his diagnosis, saying, "Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off."

Fans prayed for his quick recovery after learning of his diagnosis. Varun Dhawan has now shared an update on his health, revealing that he is doing much better than before.

Varun Dhawan tweeted, "Hey guys I know I had recently given an interview where I spoke about my health not being 100 per cent. The amount of concern and love that has followed has left me humbled and actually very energised to get back to 100 percent (sic),"

"To everyone who has been concerned, I would like to share that I am doing much better with the help of yoga, swimming, physio and a change in lifestyle. Getting sun is the most important. Above all the blessings of Bhagwan (sic),” he further added.

Varun Dhawan, who has appeared in films such as October, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Badlapur, and Dilwale, made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film Student Of The Year.

Varun Dhawan's next film, Bhediya, will be released soon. The movie, which was helmed by Amar Kaushik, also features Kriti Sanon. The date of release is set for November 25, 2022.

