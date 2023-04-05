Donald Trump continues to live up to ‘wedding crasher’ tag even on big day in court

The 45th US President, Donald Trump, over the years has created a reputation as a ‘wedding crasher’ by gate-crashing the wedding and surprising couples tying the knot at his golf courses with impromptu speeches on election fraud and his personal grievances.

The former US president once again proved that he is a serial ‘wedding crasher’ while appearing at a New York courthouse, starting media chaos that completely overshadowed a wedding taking place at a marriage bureau across the street.

Trump was in Manhattan to address the media and answer questions related to a hush-money payment to a porn star. Because of Trump’s presence in the area, the street got flooded with crowds of protesters, reporters and curious tourists while the couple waited for their turn to get married.

The groom, Peter Don, 30, told NBC, “I didn't realise it was happening right here,” as he prepared himself to say "I do" at the New York City Marriage Bureau to his fiancee Beckford Khalia.

"It's funny, but it's not going to ruin our day,” he added.

The 25-year-old bride Khalia said, "This is our day.”

But love finds a way! College sweethearts Khalia Beckford & Peter Don are getting married at City Hall, right next to the media circus. She got her dress last night at Macy’s: “I did not plan for this,” she says of the police & media. “It’s not going to ruin my big day.” pic.twitter.com/SDwrhTe6dW — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 4, 2023

Another couple, Dominic Lamarco and his wife, had also picked their special day, same as the day of Trump’s visit. However, they locked the dates some time in advance and could not have anticipated the spectacle that played out around them.

Lamarco told NBC Trump being formally charged on their wedding day only made the occasion "more joyful".

The Republican billionaire’s impromptu wedding appearance making noise has appeared to outlive his presidency days as videos and anecdotes of his off-the-cuff speeches at weddings at his residence in Florida have continued to go viral since he left office in 2021.

Even though this ‘wedding crash’ was not planned ones but it certainly goes with his tag.

