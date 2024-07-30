'Don't be a...': Mumbai entrepreneur shocked after Gen Z candidate calls her 'B**ch'; Netizens say 'don't engage with such people'

A Mumbai entrepreneur recently shared her experience with a job applicant who verbally abused her during a WhatsApp exchange. Senain Sawant, founder of the start-up Grump, detailed the incident on LinkedIn, shedding light on the difficulties employers face in finding suitable candidates.

Sawant had arranged a Google Meet video interview with a candidate for the role of social media executive. The candidate’s resume lacked sufficient details, so Sawant wanted to assess their potential through the interview or consider training them as an intern.

During the scheduled interview, the candidate joined with their camera off, citing a lack of a computer and an iOS update preventing video calls. When Sawant asked about their usual working setup, the candidate mentioned using a laptop from their previous employer. Sawant then requested the candidate to reschedule for a time when video could be enabled, emphasizing the importance of seeing the interviewee.

"They joined the call with the camera off, said they don't own a computer and something about iOS update not allowing video calls," Senain Sawant said in her LinkedIn post.

The candidate abruptly ended the call, and their tone had been off from the start, with background noise suggesting they were in a public place. Sawant later shared screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation. She pointed out that the video requirement was clearly mentioned in the interview invite and questioned the validity of the iOS update excuse.

"I asked them to join at a time when their video can be turned on, since this is an interview and I need to see who I'm speaking with. They said 'Fine' and cut the call," she said.

"Their tone was off from the start, they weren't audible to begin with and it seemed like they were out in public from the amount of noise in the background."

Defensive, the candidate insisted they applied for a social media executive role, not an internship, and expressed disinterest in the position. The conversation took a shocking turn when the candidate responded rudely, telling Sawant, "With all due respect, don't be a bi**h. The arrogance you speak with."

Taken aback, Sawant replied, "Excuse me?" The candidate continued their verbal assault, saying, "No one would want to speak to you." Sawant ended the conversation by thanking the candidate for clarifying their level of professionalism.

The LinkedIn post quickly gained attention, with many users expressing their support.

"I understand your frustration, and completely agree with you! Please don't engage with such people - it will be tough but you will find the right people for your team. And colleges, please train your kids in soft skills before sending them out for internships and jobs!"

"Being under Placements myself for a tough 3 years, I can totally understand the frustration you come up with, and as appalling and hurtful this, all I can hope for is for you is to stick to your 'bigger purpose', and let no such people even cross your path in the future. You're truly bigger than this, and hope there comes a day when you get connected like minded people, for you," the third user commented.