‘Don’t blame the staff’: Vir Das, Sonu Sood, Aly Goni lead calls for calm as IndiGo turmoil deepens

As IndiGo’s massive flight disruptions continue to trigger chaos across the country, fresh videos circulating on social media reveal scenes of frustrated passengers shouting at ground staff in airports overwhelmed by delays and cancellations. With emotions running high and frontline workers facing the brunt of public anger, several prominent celebrities have stepped in, urging travellers to show empathy toward airline employees.

Over the past two days, passengers have posted clips from airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other metros, capturing heated exchanges with IndiGo staff. Many travellers have accused the airline of failing to communicate clearly, while others complained of being stranded for hours, missing weddings, business meetings, and family events.

Vir Das calls out IndiGo management

Comedian and actor Vir Das took to X (formally twitter) to demand accountability — but not from the junior staff facing the crowds. In a strongly worded post, he said the airline’s senior management should personally take airport shifts during the crisis.

“The entire senior management of IndiGo should be made to take shifts at the airport and stand there… Instead of the terrified junior employees with no power, cabin crew, and ground staff, who have been left to deal with the yelling and screaming,” he wrote.

The decent thing to do? The entire senior management of Indigo should be made to take shifts at the airport and stand there. From CEOs to VPs and such. The decision makers. Instead of the terrified junior employees with no power, cabin crew, and ground staff, who have been left… — Vir Das (@thevirdas) December 6, 2025

Das’s post quickly gained traction, with thousands supporting his call for decision-makers to face passengers directly rather than leaving young ground staff to manage the chaos.

Sonu Sood appeals for compassion

Actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood also shared a video message on X, urging passengers to stay calm and treat airport staff with kindness.

Calling the cancellations “frustrating an

"A delayed flight is frustrating, but remember the faces trying to fix it. Please be nice and humble to the IndiGo staff; they are carrying the weight of cancellations too. Let’s support them." @IndiGo6E pic.twitter.com/rd3ciyekcS — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 6, 2025

d painful,” Sood recounted how members of his own family were stranded for nearly five hours. But what moved him most, he said, was witnessing the distress faced by ground staff.

“They are helpless… They don’t know the schedules ahead. They just pass on the messages they get from above,” he said.

His message struck an emotional chord online, especially his reminder that many staff members are “carrying the weight of cancellations too.”

Aly Goni joins voices of support

Television actor Aly Goni also posted a video asking passengers not to blame the frontline staff, emphasising that the disruptions were beyond their control.

The flight disruptions — among the worst in recent months — have sparked nationwide anger, with travellers demanding clearer communication and quicker responses. As ground workers struggle to manage swelling queues and agitated passengers, calls for senior IndiGo leadership to step in are growing louder.

For now, celebrities and common travellers alike are echoing a similar sentiment: while the crisis is undeniably upsetting, directing anger at powerless staff only deepens the toll on those already working under immense pressure.