‘Don’t trust Blinkit blindly’: Reddit user's ordered grapes weigh less than promised, sparks claims of ‘scam’

A Reddit post on r/India has ignited a fresh debate about possible short deliveries by the quick commerce platform Blinkit. The user shared an image of their grapes order, alleging it repeatedly fell below the promised weight and describing other issues with the platform’s deliveries.

“Pls don’t trust Blinkit blindly,” the user wrote. “Ordered grapes from Blinkit a couple of weeks back and the packet received felt suspiciously lighter. Weighed it to realise it was only 370 gms. I let it go thinking of it as a one off error.”

The user claimed the pattern continued with another 500g pack of grapes, which weighed just 395 grams, including the packaging. They also described “similar issues in the past” such as receiving “open cat food boxes with a few pouches missing, cheaper fruits n vegetables instead of the ones ordered, overpriced products etc.”

“I feel this isn’t by accident but a rather thought out way to scam customers,” the post continued. “Pls use blinkit only if absolutely necessary and double check everything to ensure you are not being scammed.”

The thread quickly drew reactions from other Redditors, with one commenter advising the user to “File a complaint, make these companies pay up!” Another shared a personal experience with missing items in large orders, noting that while filing a ticket yields a refund or replacement, “Consumer rights is a joke in this country. So don’t bother filing a case.”

A third user recounted a similar incident involving tomatoes, “I too ordered tomatoes 500gms, and there were only 4 small to medium size tomato, and from my previous experience in buying veggies it was not even 400gms around 350gms it was. They are cheating people.”

While Business Today hasn't verified these specific claims independently, Blinkit has not publicly responded to them. However, the conversation underscores product weight and quality concerns for online grocery deliveries. Many users advised double-checking items upon delivery and reaching out to customer support if discrepancies arise.