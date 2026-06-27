'Don't you dare leave India': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath tells young students

At a time when many young Indians look abroad for better opportunities, Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath has a clear message: stay in India. The entrepreneur said his advice is driven not just by concerns over brain drain, but by his belief that India's biggest growth story is still ahead.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Kamath, who co-founded Zerodha with his brother Nikhil Kamath in 2010, said leaving India was never an option for them, even as many successful Indians choose to settle abroad.

When asked what advice he would give students, Kamath said: "My golden life advice to kids: Do whatever the hell you want, but don't you dare leave India."

In a LinkedIn post, the 46-year-old explained why. "Whenever students ask me for advice, I say, 'Stay in India. Not just because we need to avoid the brain drain or that there's an obligation to the country, but because India will most likely have the best opportunities in future," he wrote.

Kamath believes India's young population is one of its greatest strengths. Citing economist Shruti Rajagopalan, he noted that one in five people below the age of 25 globally is from India.

Advertisement

"Globally, one in five people below 25 is from India. 47% of Indians, about 650 million, are below the age of 25. This group of young Indians has some unique characteristics," he wrote, describing them as educated digital natives with global ambitions.

He argued that India's future growth depends on creating wealth within the country rather than exporting talent.

"I've said this earlier: for India to grow inclusively, wealth has to be created locally. Today, much of the success of homegrown startups goes to investors outside India," he wrote.

Kamath also highlighted practical reasons for building businesses in India.

"Staying in India and incorporating at home also saves the future hassle of paying huge taxes to flip back. Also, the growing local pools of capital, ever-improving regulations, and the growth of IPO markets have made India a much more attractive destination than it ever was."

Advertisement

His remarks come as India strengthens its position as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies, supported by a thriving startup ecosystem, expanding digital infrastructure, and rising investments in sectors such as AI and aerospace.