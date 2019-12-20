DRDO MTS Recruitment 2019: 1817 vacancies notified with pay scale up to Rs 56,900

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has issued a notification for recruitment to fill more than 1,800 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff. Those seeking defence jobs in central government can apply for the position online through DRDO's official website, www.drdo.gov.in. The application portal will remain open from December 23, 2019 to January 23, 2020.

DRDO Vacancy Details:

The state-run military research and development centre has announced a total of 1,817 vacancies for Multi-Tasking Staff. The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 23, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have a 10th class certificate or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or Industrial Training Institute (ITI). Those awaiting results of their final examination as on the date of eligibility for the prescribed qualification are not eligible and hence should not apply, the DRDO notification clarified.

Age Limit:

Candidate must be between 18 and 25 years of age.

7th Central Pay Commission pay scale:

As per 7th Pay Commission's Level 1, selected candidates will be offered pay scale up to Rs 56,900 and allowances as admissible under Government of India's rule.

