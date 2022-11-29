Drunk driver rams car into three sisters having golgappas in Noida; youngest dies

In Noida, a drunk driver rammed his car into three sisters having golgappas from a roadside seller. The youngest, a six-year-old was killed in the tragic incident that took place in Sadarpur village in Noida Sector-45, the police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the three sisters -- Riya (6), Anu (15) and Ankita (18) were having golgappas and they were hit by a Maruti Swift Dzire travelling at high speed, the police added.

The youngest one succumbed to her injuries on Monday morning. Anu received injuries in her spine, and Ankita suffered minor injuries, as per the police. The three were admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida.

According to reports, the mother of the girls was also standing nearby but escaped the accident narrowly.

A crowd had gathered at the spot and handed him to the police. The driver has been arrested, and the vehicle has been seized by the police.

