Bengaluru: Multiple cars pile up after serial collision on airport road; watch video

Several cars collided near Doddajala on Bengaluru airport road on Monday. A video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and has left internet users shocked. The video shows several damaged cars piled-up at one single place on the airport road.

Just-in: A serial collision involving multiple cars was reported near Doddajala on Bengaluru airport Road on Monday.



According to several reports, no casualties were reported in the accident involving these cars. The vehicles, however, suffered dents as can be seen in the video.

After the big accident, the authorities acted swiftly to support those involved in the accident as well as clear the jam. The accident occurred when the driver of a Maruti Omni vehicle applied brakes in order to slow down and change lanes, but soon, several cars crashed into each other one after another, according to a report in Deccan Herald.

Meanwhile, Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also shared the video of the accident on X (formerly Twitter). "One bad driver can cause a pile-up," she wrote.

In Bengaluru, a few days back, a three-year old was killed after a car ran over her. The girl was playing outdoors when the incident happened. The car first hit her and then ran over her with its rear wheel.

The incident was caught on CCTV camera.

The video showed passersby walking past the child even as she remained on the ground. A man then approached her and lifted her from the ground after the horrific incident.

During investigations, it was revealed that the girl was run over by a car coming out from the same apartment building where she lived, according to an India Today report.

As per the post-mortem report, the girl had suffered internal head injuries.

