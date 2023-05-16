Dust storms likely over Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan for the next few days; AQI in national capital moves beyond 'severe' levels

Delhi-NCR was hit by a dust storm on Tuesday morning which reduced visibility and worsened the air quality index (AQI) -- more so for areas such as India Gate, Patparganj and Pusa.

The air quality index (AQI) at Pusa, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium, Patparganj, was measured at 999. Areas such as Mandir Marg (549), Satyawati College (792), R K Puram (872), PGDAV College (964), Anand Vihar (829), Sri Aurobindo Marg (643) also recorded worsened AQI levels.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to the weather office, the dust present over Delhi is due to the cyclonic circulation prevailing over Rajasthan. Due to cyclonic circulation, dust storm and light rain activities happening in North Rajasthan.

"The impact of this activity can be seen over Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and some parts of Punjab for next three to four days in phases," it added.

In a tweet earlier, the weather department mentioned that dust storms and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 75 km/h are expected to occur in Delhi, NCR, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, and Nuh (Haryana).

"Additionally, there is a possibility of dust storms, thunderstorms accompanied by rain, and gusty winds with speeds of 40 to 60 km/h in the next two hours in Kosali, Mahendargarh, Rewari, Narnaul, Bawal (Haryana), as well as Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, and Rajgarh (Rajasthan)," it added.

On Monday, the national capital experienced slightly warmer weather on Monday, with temperatures hitting 41.3 degrees celsius, two degrees above normal for this time of the year.

The minimum (night) temperature at IMD’s Safdarjung observatory, Delhi’s base weather station, was 25.2 degree celsius on Monday, slightly lower than the previous day’s 25.9 degree celsius. On Sunday, the maximum (day) temperature was 40.9 degree celsius.