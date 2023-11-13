EAM S Jaishankar, wife Kyoko meet UK PM Rishi Sunak on Diwali, gift bat signed by Virat Kohli

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his wife Kyoko Jaishankar on the occasion of Diwali met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and First Lady Akshata Murty. During this meeting, Dr Jaishankar gifted Sunak a cricket bat signed by Virat Kohli, who is on an impressive run in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

Dr Jaishankar and his wife also presented Sunak with a Lord Ganesha statue. The UK Prime Minister's Office shared pictures from the meeting on its official X (previously Twitter) handle.

"The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak welcomed Dr S Jaishankar to Downing Street this evening. Together, they expressed their very best wishes as Indian communities around the world begin Diwali celebrations," the UK Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.

The External Affairs Minister also took to his X handle and shared pictures from the meeting.

Thanking the UK Prime Minister and the First Lady for their hospitality, he wrote, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Diwali day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM Narendra Modi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr and Mrs Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality."

At present, Dr Jaishankar is in the UK and is also scheduled to meet the UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. He is also scheduled to meet several other dignitaries during his visit and will conclude his official visit on November 15.

Dr Jaishankar's UK visit comes more than a week after PM Modi and Sunak discussed the progress on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in a telephonic conversation. During this conversation, Sunak also congratulated Modi on Rohit Sharma-led Team India's performance in the ongoing World Cup.

"The leaders discussed the ongoing Cricket World Cup being held in India. The Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Modi on the strong performance of the India team and said he hoped England would have more luck during their test series in India in January," the UK government's release said.

They also discussed the conflict in Middle-East in context of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. Modi and Sunak condemned Hamas' attacks on Israel and reiterated the terror group 'did not represent' the Palestinian people. They also discussed the need to de-escalate tensions in the wider region.

