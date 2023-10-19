‘Earning more than AirAsia CEO, who fired me,’ reveals YouTube star Gaurav Taneja

Famous YouTuber and influencer Gaurav Taneja, also known as "Flying Beast," recently spilled the beans on his earnings during a podcast hosted by influencer Raj Shamani. While Taneja didn't reveal an exact figure, he took the opportunity to "flex" about earning more than the CEO of AirAsia, the airline that terminated him.

During their light-hearted conversation, the host persistently prodded Taneja to disclose his income from brand deals and advertisements. In response, Taneja cheekily stated, "The company that fired me, AirAsia, I earn more than its CEO."

Taneja's journey from a pilot to a prominent YouTuber began when AirAsia India dismissed him in June 2020. He had voiced concerns about safety violations by the low-cost airline, particularly highlighting the practice of requiring pilots to conduct 98% of landings in 'Flap 3' mode to save fuel, a measure that potentially compromised passenger safety.

At the time of his termination, Taneja was already a popular vlogger. However, it was during the pandemic that he transitioned into full-time content creation. Currently, he boasts 8.6 million subscribers on YouTube, nearly 900k followers on X (formerly known as Twitter), and 4 million followers on Instagram.

In a previous interview, Taneja revealed that the primary source of his income now comes from brand deals and advertisements. He contrasted this with his initial earnings as a pilot, where he made around Rs 60,000 per month.

Coincidentally, Taneja's revelation about his earnings emerged just a day after Tony Fernandes, the CEO of AirAsia, faced backlash for posting a photo on LinkedIn. In the now-deleted post, Fernandes could be seen receiving a massage and participating in a shirtless meeting. He expressed his appreciation for AirAsia's work culture, a post that stirred controversy and mixed reactions online.

