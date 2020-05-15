scorecardresearch
BREAKING: Another earthquake hits Delhi; check out the details

Delhi earthquake: The earthquake hit the area around 11.28 AM IST. The depth of the earthquake has been measured at 8 KM

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit Pitampura in Delhi on Friday. The earthquake hit the area around 11.28 AM IST. The depth of the earthquake has been measured at 8 KM. This is fourth time in two months when earthquake tremors have been felt in national capital and neighbouring regions.

Mild earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.4 were felt in some parts of Delhi and NCR on May 10 too. The epicentre of the earthquake was 9km north of New Delhi at a depth of 5km.

Check out the earthquake details as per the National Centre for Seismology data
  • M: 2.2-13km NW of New Delhi, India
  • Origin Time: 2020-05-15 11:28:52 (IST)
  • Lat, Long: 28.7, 77.1
  • Magnitude: 2.2
  • Depth: 8km
  • Event Type: Reviewed

Also read: Japanese govt panel predicts earthquake of 9 magnitude, tsunami of 30 m

