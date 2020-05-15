BREAKING: Another earthquake hits Delhi; check out the details

Low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 hit Pitampura in Delhi on Friday. The earthquake hit the area around 11.28 AM IST. The depth of the earthquake has been measured at 8 KM. This is fourth time in two months when earthquake tremors have been felt in national capital and neighbouring regions.

Mild earthquake tremors of magnitude 3.4 were felt in some parts of Delhi and NCR on May 10 too. The epicentre of the earthquake was 9km north of New Delhi at a depth of 5km.

M: 2.2-13km NW of New Delhi, India

Origin Time: 2020-05-15 11:28:52 (IST)

Lat, Long: 28.7, 77.1

Magnitude: 2.2

Depth: 8km

Event Type: Reviewed

