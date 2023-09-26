‘East Meets West’: South Korean Ambassador in India conducts puja for his Hyundai Genesis car

A video of South Korean ambassador to India, Chang Jae-bok, holding a pooja for his new Hyundai Genesis, has gone viral on social media, and it has sparked a lot of positive reactions from people in both India and South Korea.

In the video, posted on YouTube, Ambassador Chang is seen performing a traditional Hindu pooja for his new car, a Hyundai Genesis (GV80), which was designated as the official vehicle for the Korean Ambassador to India. He is assisted by a Hindu priest, and he chants mantras and offers prayers. The video is a heartwarming gesture of respect for Indian culture and traditions.

The priest performed a pooja, decorated the car with flowers and garlands, and even split a coconut for good luck.

The priest also wrapped a sacred thread around the Ambassador's wrist. To ward off evil, some lemons were also kept under the vehicle's tyres.

“We are delighted to have a new Hyundai Genesis GV80 as the Ambassador's official vehicle and held a Pooja ceremony wishing for good luck! Join our embassy's new journey!” read the caption of the post.

“Great congratulations!! Our cultural, social & historical values are actually very much same, really great to see this welcome of new car in #Bhartiya style,” an Youtube user wrote.

Another user commented, “Wow. Congratulations with all the wishes.”

“Congratulations dear sir. Wishing you a happy journey in your new car,” remarked another YouTube user.

Chang Jae-bok recently danced to the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the movie 'RRR'. The video was shared on the social media accounts of the Korean Embassy in India in February of this year.

The video showed Ambassador Chang dancing to the song with a group of Indian dancers. He is clearly enjoying himself, and he is able to keep up with the fast-paced choreography.

