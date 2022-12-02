ED questions Nora Fatehi in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200-crore money laundering case

Bollywood actor and dancer Nora Fatehi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate office in relation to Sukesh Chandrashekhar's Rs 200-crore money laundering case. Nora was also questioned by the ED in the same case earlier.

As per ED, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from conman Chandrashekar.

The agency is probing the money trail in Chandrashekhar's extortion case and had filed a charge sheet naming actor Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case.

Jacqueline Fernandez was granted bail by Delhi's Patiala House court on Tuesday. The court granted her bail on furnishing of a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety in the like amount.

Sukesh, currently in jail, allegedly extorted hundreds of crores by posing as bureaucrats, relatives of politicians, and businessmen. He gave expensive gifts to Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

In the chargesheet, ED said that part of the proceeds of the crime had been directly received in India and abroad as well by Fernandez for the use and enjoyment by herself and her family members. Thereby, there was a loan amount in the form of transfers made into the accounts of Jacqueline's sister and brother. The amount also bought cars for the father and mother of accused Jacqueline Fernandez. Hence the actor acquired and enjoyed the proceeds of crime.

Sukesh Chandrashekar is charged for extorting a businessman’s wife while he was in jail. There are around 30 cases filed by different investigative agencies against him.



Also read: ED probes into funding of 'Liger' movie, questions actor Vijay Deverakonda

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez gets bail in Rs 200-crore money laundering case