Elon Musk says MBAs are polluting companies' abilities to think

Elon Musk is not known as a man to keep his opinions to himself. Recently, Musk said that MBAs are polluting companies' ability to think creatively and give customers what they really want.

Speaking at the The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council annual summit, held virtually, Musk encouraged executives to step away from their spreadsheets and get out of the boardroom and onto the factory floor.

His remarks were in response to a broader conversation about leadership.

Musk was quoted saying, "I think there might be too many MBAs running companies. There's the MBA-ization of America, which I think is maybe not that great. There should be more focus on the product or service itself, less time on board meetings, less time on financials."

Musk attaching a negative connotation on MBA course did not go down well with business school leaders.

Stanford lecturer in management, Robert Siegel said Musk is 'completely off base talking about MBAs', Siegel said, "I have nothing but the utmost respect for Elon, but he's wrong to focus the blame on MBAs".

Glenn Hubbard, former dean of Columbia Business School said, "He is a visionary, but many CEOs do well at vision and execution with the benefit of an MBA, or with a strong team of MBAs."

Some critics of the MBA applauded Musk. Dan Rasmussen, a partner at investment firm Verdad Advisers in Boston, said he was delighted by Musk's questioning the value proposition of business education.

E-commerce retail giant Amazon's founder and CEO, Jeff Bezos, has also criticised MBAs in the past. But as his company grew over the years, it has become one of the biggest employers of MBA graduates.