Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Twitter owner, surely knows how to grab eyeballs with his controversial tweets and opinions, but this time, Musk has shared a funny meme on ChatGPT and humans that left the internet in splits and created a meme fest online.

On Sunday, Musk shared a post with the viral Ben Affleck smoking a cigarette meme with a text above it that read, "ChatGPT after having to deal with humans every day.” As the ChatGPT topic is already the talk of the town, this post's timing couldn’t have been any more accurate. His tweet quickly got the attention of netizens, and people started reacting with their own versions of the shared meme.

This Musk’s post has generated 38.7 million views, 31,000 retweets, more than 2,000 comments, and 3,72,000 likes till now.

Check out these funny reactions from the internet:

Did chat GPT create this? — Ushuaïa Ibiza Official (@ushuaiaibiza) March 19, 2023

Humans after having to deal with ChatGPT every day pic.twitter.com/SYjjD3yNYS — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) March 19, 2023

2023

Humans enjoy AI randomly answering questions.



2053

AI enjoy humans randomly answering questions. — Jeremy Padawer (@JeremyCom) March 19, 2023

Hey @ElonMusk, ChatGPT dealing with humans daily is like driving a Tesla... without Autopilot! 🚗💨 They're smart, but boy do they need guidance! 😂 Maybe it's time to invent "Human-pilot" for a smoother ride? 😜 #AIProblems #HumansBeCrazy #ElonSaveUs — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) March 19, 2023

ChatGPT was launched in November 2022 and developed by OpenAI. It is an artificial intelligence chatbot, and the latest version is called ChatGPT-4, which was launched in March 2023. Innovation in the area of artificial intelligence is in full swing worldwide as new bots and software are getting launched each passing day. Still, as experts say, the human touch remains irreplaceable.