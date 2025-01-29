'EMIs buy cars, Ola buys peace': Thyrocare founder stuns internet with simple ride choice back from 5-star hotel

After dining at a five-star hotel, Thyrocare founder Arokiaswamy Velumani walked past a row of luxury cars, pulled out his phone, and booked an Ola.

Velumani shared the moment on X, writing, "True luxury in life. In a five-star hotel portico. At 10:30 PM. After dinner, I called for an Ola."

As he waited, people recognized him and approached for selfies. But what caught his attention was the line of expensive cars queued behind his cab.

"Long queue. All high-end cars of the rich are behind the Ola, waiting patiently. When I sat in the Ola, it shocked everyone," he wrote.

The post wasn’t just about his ride—it carried a message. Velumani urged his followers to rethink the meaning of wealth, writing, "When you are tall, be cool. Be frugal. Be humble. The rich and famous respect that too."

His takeaway? Fancy cars might impress, but simplicity brings peace. "EMIs get you high-end cars and an artificial high. But Ola gets you peace for sure," he concluded.

The post sparked a debate online. Some praised his philosophy, with one user writing, "True luxury isn’t about the wheels; it’s about the mindset. Humility and peace will always outrun any high-end car." Another said, "Very glad to hear leaders walking the talk on simple living and high thinking."

Others, however, had a more grounded take. "All these talks work on X. If you are waiting for Ola or Uber in Bangalore, you are waiting for eternity!" one user joked.

Another complaint surfaced: "If only our taxi services had clean cars, a lot more would move to this mode. Dirty cars & rotten services provided by @Olacabs @UberIN_Support. Why can’t we have one premium quality taxi in India?"

Despite mixed reactions, Velumani’s post struck a chord, proving that even in a world of luxury, simplicity still makes a statement.