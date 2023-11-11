England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Kolkata weather forecast, pitch report, probable 11, live streaming and other details

England and Pakistan will face each other at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata today, November 11, for their last league match of the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

While Jos Buttler's England is already eliminated from the tournament, Babar Azam's Pakistan is currently positioned on the fifth position and it would take a miracle for them to advance in World Cup 2023.

For securing a position, the Men in Green must defeat England either by a margin of 287 runs while batting first or by around 284 balls to spare if chasing the target.

England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup: Match, toss timings

The England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match will begin at 2 pm (IST) today and the toss will take place at 1:30 pm.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Kolkata weather forecast and pitch report

Kolkata is likely to have clear weather on Saturday, according to AccuWeather. While the maximum temperature will go up to 32 degrees, the minimum temperature will be at 21 degrees.

The cricket pitch at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata is known for being batter-friendly. As the match proceeds, the pitch could give spin bowlers a chance to make a relevant impact.

Where to watch the England vs Pakistan ODI World Cup match?

The England vs Pakistan match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India. It can also be viewed online on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app as well as on TV and laptops.

England vs Pakistan, Probable Playing 11

England: Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

