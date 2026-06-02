Engineer turns cab owner: How this Mumbai graduate is earning ₹2 lakh per month after rejecting ₹30,000 job

A Mumbai-based engineering graduate has become a talk of the town after revealing that he earns nearly ₹2 lakh a month by running a small cab business, far more than the ₹30,000 salary he was once offered as a fresher engineer. His story, shared in a viral video by Canadian content creator Caleb Friesen on X, has reignited conversations around entrepreneurship, career choices, and India’s changing definition of success.

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In the viral clip, the driver explains that after completing his engineering degree, he was disappointed by the salary packages available to him. Rather than accepting a corporate role, he decided to venture into the transport business with a single cab. The decision was not easy, but he believed the long-term rewards of owning a business outweighed the security of a fixed salary.

Asked a cab driver how much he earns.



He told me Rs. 2 lakh.



Then he explained how he makes so much. The answer he gave genuinely gave me goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/JhPnw00XSw — Caleb (@caleb_friesen) June 1, 2026

Over the years, his one-cab operation has expanded into a fleet of four vehicles. He personally drives one cab while the remaining three are operated by hired drivers under a revenue-sharing arrangement. According to the driver, each vehicle generates daily earnings, a portion of which goes to him after CNG and operating expenses are deducted. This model now helps him generate close to ₹2 lakh every month, though loan repayments of ₹30,000 on vehicles reduce his take-home income to around ₹1.7 lakh.

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The driver’s candid views on risk and financial independence have struck a chord online. “You have to take risks in life, otherwise you will end up always working for someone else,” he said in the video. He also encouraged young professionals not to give up after early setbacks, noting that every large business starts small.

Social media users have widely praised his entrepreneurial mindset. Many called the story a reminder that success is not always tied to conventional career paths. Others highlighted how his business growth has also created employment opportunities for additional drivers, turning a personal venture into a small-scale job generator.

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A user commented on X, “Wow! What a wonderful real-life motivational video to watch on a Monday morning. I just saw it, and it's truly inspiring. I especially loved how casually he said at the end, "Build your own label." Thanks for sharing this wonderful video”

Another user commented, “before 15 years,my first driver came as just a driver, car owner was different. Now the driver itself ownes 5 vehciles,4 of them driven by others n 1 he himself drives.They earn too much,sometimes more than customers who is using their cars.”