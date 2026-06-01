‘Boomer Boss’ or Gen X? Nithin Kamath’s viral Gen Z slang quiz has everyone talking

If you thought decoding stock market charts was tough, try decoding Gen Z slang. Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath recently found himself in unfamiliar territory when a casual office conversation turned into a viral internet moment.

In a video shared by Gowri Bhat Gandotra from Rainmatter by Zerodha, Kamath was quizzed on some of the most popular Gen Z terms dominating social media, and let’s just say the results were not exactly giving “main character energy.”

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The exchange started with a light-hearted conversation about age. When Gowri asked Nithin Kamath whether he considered himself a millennial, Kamath simply responded by saying he is 46. That prompted Gandotra to jokingly call him a "boomer boss" before quickly correcting herself and placing him in the Gen X category.

The friendly banter soon turned into an impromptu Gen Z slang quiz, with Kamath trying to decode words and phrases that have become second nature to Gen Z internet users but remain a mystery to many outside the social media bubble. The result was a relatable clash of generations that had viewers laughing along.

Gen Z vs Gen X,

First up was “rizz”, a slang term for charisma that became so popular it was named Oxford’s Word of the Year in 2023. Kamath admitted he had no idea what it meant. Things didn’t get any better with “simp,” which he guessed was a slang version of “simple.” Unfortunately, that answer was nowhere close.

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Then came “clock it,” a phrase commonly used online when someone notices or accurately points out something important. Kamath appeared equally puzzled. By this point, social media users were already predicting a shutout.

But the Zerodha chief avoided a complete wipeout. When asked about the meaning of “slay,” Kamath got it right, earning himself a respectable if slightly painful score of 1 out of 4. “You got 1 out of 4, so not bad,” Gandotra joked at the end of the quiz.

Quick reaction from the audience

The video quickly went viral, with users praising Kamath’s willingness to laugh at himself. Many called the clip peak “Gen Z employee vs Gen X boss” content, while others joked that understanding internet slang may now be harder than understanding financial markets. Social media users also appreciated seeing one of India’s best-known startup founders participate in a relatable workplace moment.