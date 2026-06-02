In 10 minutes, You can literally get...: Ukrainian women goes gaga about Indian quick commerce

For millions of Indians, getting groceries, medicines, or even last-minute household essentials delivered within minutes has become part of everyday life. But for many people abroad, it’s still hard to believe. A Ukrainian content creator, Sandra On, living in India, has gone viral after sharing her disbelief at the country’s ultra-fast delivery services, saying her friends in Europe are often left stunned by how quickly orders arrive at their doorstep.

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In a widely shared Instagram reel, the content creator held up a delivery package and explained that she had placed the order just minutes earlier. What impressed her most wasn’t just the speed, but the fact that almost anything from fruits and vegetables to medicines and gadgets could be delivered in under 10 minutes.

“So there is one thing about India that shocks my European friends: 10-minute deliveries,” Sandra said in the video. “You can literally get almost anything delivered to your home. I think it’s really cool.”

Social media reactions

Her comments struck a chord online, quickly drawing thousands of reactions from social media users. Many Indians saw the post as recognition of a convenience they often take for granted.

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One user wrote, “We complain about traffic and everything else, but India’s delivery ecosystem is honestly world-class.” Another commented, “People abroad don’t realise how normal 10-minute deliveries have become for us.”

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Several users pointed out that India’s dense urban population and extensive network of local warehouses make such rapid deliveries possible. Others argued that the country’s quick-commerce industry is years ahead of many Western markets.

Some comments also offered a reality check. “It’s possible because companies have built massive logistics networks and operate stores close to residential areas,” one user explained. Another noted that lower operating costs compared to Europe help make the model viable.