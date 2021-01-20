'Epicaricacy': Shashi Tharoor trolls Australia with word of the day; here's what it means

Congress MP and former Under-Secretary General of the United Nations Shashi Tharoor trolled the Aussies in style after their crushing defeat against India in the recently concluded test match in Brisbane. Tharoor tweeted, "Word of the day: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there's a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said, what remains but "wow"?! #IndvsAus"

The Congress MP also shared a newspaper clipping featuring comments from top Australian cricketers like Micheal Clarke, Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh, Micheal Waughan and Brad Haddin.



#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but theres a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said,what remains but wow?! #IndvsAus pic.twitter.com/ZauqQ2DMP9 Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021 The tweet has garnered around 2,200 retweets and over 15,000 likes so far. Tharoor also retweeted a user's comment on his tweet and wrote, "Yes, Micheal Clarke is right-let's celebrate for a year... starting with hammering the English from next month!" Yes, Michael Clarke is right -- let's celebrate for a year... starting with hammering the English from next month! https://t.co/SsKswAJpMY Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

Here's what epicaricacy means and how it can be used in a sentence

In case you are one of those users who searched for a dictionary after Tharoor's recent tweet, his word of the day means deriving pleasures from others' misfortunes. Its German equivalent is schadenfreude, which means the same.

Here's how it can be used in a sentence:

When the boastful show-off was thrown out by his club, my epicaricacy knew no bounds.

