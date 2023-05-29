'Even God is fed up': RJD taunts BJP after six idols collapse in Ujjain's Mahakal Lok

Six idols collapsed at the Mahakal Lok in Ujjain after strong winds swept over the city on Sunday. Inaugurated by PM Modi, the Mahakal Lok is a corridor that is built around the old Rudrasagar Lake as part of the Mahakaleshwar temple redevelopment project.

“There are a total of 160 idols installed at the Mahakal Lok corridor, out of them six fell down as strong winds swept through the area,” Ujjain Collector Kumar Purshottam said.

Following the collapse of the idols, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) took the opportunity to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling them "vicious robbers" and "conspirators" who cheated innocent people in the name of religion.

“Even God is fed up with the vicious robbers and conspirators who cheat innocent people in the name of God and religion,” the party responded to the reports of the damaged idols.

"Upar waale ke ghar der hai andher nahi," the official RJD Twitter handle posted, taking shots at BJP. It roughly translates to “In God's house, justice could be delayed but not denied”.

RJD’s fusillade on the BJP is by no means unprecedented, as the party had been blunt on its stance on the new parliament building, comparing it to a coffin on Sunday.

“Ye kya hai?” (“What is this?”) the party posted on Twitter alongside a pic comparing the new structure to a coffin. RJD's comments enraged BJP workers who were quick to respond, calling the tweet “disgusting” and the "final nail in the coffin” of RJD.

A BJP spokesperson wrote on Twitter: “This is the level to which they have fallen

Disgusting

This will prove to be the final nail in the coffin of RJD’s politics

Trikon or Tribhuj has much significance in Indian system

By the way the coffin is hexagonal or has 6 sided polygon”