'Even I work more than 70 hours at this age...': Sudha Murty backs husband Narayana Murthy

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty voiced support for her husband and Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's recent 70-hour work week remark that sparked a nationwide debate. In an interview with India Today, Narayana Murthy’s wife emphasised on the joy and passion one should find in their work, likening it to being on holiday when one truly enjoys their profession.

"Even I work more than 70 hours at this age... You should enjoy your work, be passionate about work, work is then a holiday..," Sudha Murty said while backing her husband’s suggestion for India's youth to increase the country's GDP.

She further said that Narayana Murthy's perspective on hard work is shaped by his personal experience, as he has always lived by the principle of putting in substantial effort.

Meanwhile, Narayana Murthy said, "My view has always been that those of us staying in India who has received so much from the taxpayers, have the enormous responsibility to work very hard to bring a chance for the betterment of the lives of poor. Therefore, I don't regret saying that 70-hour work culture should be the norm."

Earlier, Murthy stirred up considerable debate with his suggestion that India's workforce should commit to such extensive working hours to enhance the country's productivity and economic standing.

The suggestion has received mixed reactions from the public and industry leaders alike. While some have criticised it for potentially leading to burnout, others, including prominent figures like Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Cabs, and Sajjan Jindal, chairman of JSW Group, have endorsed the idea. They argue that such dedication is necessary for India to achieve rapid development and compete with more established economies.

Narayana Murthy's statement came during a conversation on a podcast hosted by 3one4 Capital, where he compared India's work productivity with that of countries like China, Japan, and Germany. He urged young Indians to embrace a strong work ethic to propel the nation forward, especially as it approaches its centenary of independence in 2047.

