‘Even lower than our...’: Gaurav Taneja raises doubt on Shark Tank India’s impact as branding tool

Gaurav Taneja, a former pilot turned YouTuber, questioned the impact of Shark Tank India’s branding after recently failing to crack a deal from the show. After getting no deal for his supplements brand BeastLife on Shark Tank India season 4, Taneja raised questions on the show’s marketing power.

In a post on LinkedIn, Taneja wrote, “We recently took BeastLife to Shark Tank India and it was a fantastic experience! Many tout the show as a tremendous branding tool—even if you don’t secure a deal, the exposure is priceless.



Naturally, we anticipated a huge spike in website traffic, given the strong brand value and massive audience Shark Tank has built over four seasons. But here’s what the numbers revealed:



🔹 Traffic on Rosier Foods launch day: 𝟰𝟬𝟴𝗞

🔹 Traffic on BeastLife launch day: 𝟮𝟯𝟴𝗞

🔹 Traffic on and after hashtag#SharkTank release day: 𝟮𝟮𝗞



Surprisingly, the traffic from Shark Tank was even lower than the push from our own Instagram Stories!”

He wondered if Shark Tank India might be losing popularity due to being under a paywall. “The show may gain traction once episodes are uploaded to YouTube (making it free to watch for a larger audience),” he said, adding “Skipping a TV broadcast for Season 4 was a strategic misstep.”

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India season 4, Taneja had appeared as a pitcher along with his business partner for his fitness brand BeastLife. The fitness brand sells a variety of products such as easily digestible protein supplements, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting mass gainers.

During the pitch, they claimed that the brand quickly grabbed attention, logging sales worth Rs 1 crore within just an hour of launching its website.

Taneja aka Flying Beast also found himself in the midst of another controversy for promoting a brand other than BeastLife using Shark Tank India. He was seen promoting Rosier Foods, another brand known for making organic ghee using Vedic technique. Other popular products of the brand are oil, Amlaprash, raw and natural honey as well as nut butters.

Social media users were angry at the promotional exercise. Some users even suggested that people should stop consuming the content of influencers such as Gaurav Taneja. Others thought the move was hypocritical since the YouTuber did not tell anything about Rosier Foods on the show but is now promoting it using Shark Tank.