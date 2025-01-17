'High time Indian audience stop...': Gaurav Taneja slammed for promoting other brand using Shark Tank India

After getting no deal for his supplements brand BeastLife on Shark Tank India season 4, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is in the midst of another controversy. This time, for promoting a brand other than BeastLife using Shark Tank India.

Taneja was seen promoting Rosier Foods, another brand known for making organic ghee using Vedic technique. Other popular products of the brand are oil, Amlaprash, raw and natural honey as well as nut butters.

Related Articles

In an Instagram story posted by Rosier foods, the influencer can be seen selling these products at a Shark Tank special 15 per cent discount. Needless to say, social media users were angry at the promotional exercise.

Some users even suggested that people should stop consuming the content of influencers such as Gaurav Taneja. Others thought the move was hypocritical since the YouTuber did not tell anything about Rosier Foods on the show but is now promoting it using Shark Tank.

"It’s high time Indian audience stop consuming content of these so called influencers and gamers and show them their actual place," a user said.

"Such a poor job in removing Beast Life logo on the tshirt (sic)," a user wrote.

"It is exactly why sharks didn't give any offers to this guy ..... And yet he shamelessly promoting the brand about which he clearly refused to say a word about the shark tank show itself when was asked," a third user said.

"Such a shameless and shady guy. Don't want to share his ghee business details on sti, but uses sti logo to promote the same business. No wonder sharks rejected his pitch," another user commented.

"I tried the ghee recently and it sucked. Absolutely scam and what costs man," yet another netizen said.

For BeastLife, Taneja failed to secure any deal on the show because the sharks did not find the influencer's replies convincing enough to offer any sort of investment.

He sought an investment of ₹1 crore for 1 per cent equity in his company. When he and the brand's CEO said that they logged sales worth ₹1 crore within an hour of launch, Vineeta Singh was quick to tell them it was because of his followers.