‘Every soldier’s inspiration’: Kangana Ranaut meets Ajit Doval as she embarks on a Delhi visit to promote 'Tejas'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is on a mission to Delhi, not only to promote her highly anticipated film 'Tejas' but also to partake in the vibrant Ram Leela festivities at the National Capital. Notably, she is poised to make history as the first woman to ignite the Ravana effigy at the iconic Red Fort grounds on Tuesday, October 24.

During her journey to the national capital, Kangana had the unexpected pleasure of meeting India's distinguished National Security Advisor (NSA), Ajit Doval. In a jovial display, she shared selfies with him on the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Ajit Doval is widely revered as India's counterpart to the fictional James Bond.

Kangana Ranaut, who plays the titular role in 'Tejas,' had the privilege of being seated next to NSA Ajit Doval on their flight to Delhi. In a post she shared with her followers, she expressed her immense delight, "What a generous stroke of luck, aaj subah flight mein I got to sit next to none other than the greatest of all time, Shri Ajit Doval ji, while promoting Tejas (a film dedicated to our soldiers) I got to meet sir who is every soldier’s inspiration I consider this a great omen, Jai Hind (sic)."

'Tejas,' produced by RSVP, is a highly anticipated film directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala. The film is scheduled to grace the theatres on October 27, 2023.

Prior to their rendezvous with Ajit Doval, the 'Tejas' team had the distinct honour of meeting Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and members of the Indian Air Force. A special screening of the film was held at the Indian Airforce Auditorium. Chief of Defense Staff General Anil Chauhan presented Director Sarvesh Mewara with a memento in the form of a brooch, commemorating the cinematic endeavour.

