‘Everybody loves Trump’: Trump’s latest AI video triggers buzz on social media. Watch

US President Donald Trump has once again found himself at the centre of a social media storm after sharing an AI-generated video on his Truth Social platform featuring a soundtrack repeatedly chanting “Everybody loves Donald Trump.” The clip quickly went viral, drawing a mix of amusement, criticism and debate across online platforms.

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The video features a series of stylised, AI-created scenes showing Trump in larger-than-life settings, including sequences of him parachuting and riding a camel through a desert landscape. One segment includes lyrics claiming that people in the Middle East “love Donald Trump,” while accompanying visuals depict the US president travelling through the region.

The post rapidly spread beyond Truth Social, with users sharing screenshots and clips across X, Facebook and other platforms. Reactions ranged from humorous comments about the exaggerated visuals to criticism of the increasingly prominent use of artificial intelligence in political messaging.

Some users compared the imagery to comic-book or fantasy-style content, while others questioned the growing role of AI-generated media in shaping political narratives.

The latest upload adds to a broader pattern of Trump’s use of AI-generated images and videos on social media. Over the past year, he has shared a series of AI-created posts portraying himself in a variety of dramatic and symbolic roles, a trend that has drawn both attention and controversy.

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Analysts say such content reflects how political figures are increasingly using generative AI tools to create viral, attention-grabbing material that can bypass traditional media channels and directly engage supporters online.

Experts have warned that while AI-generated content can be used for satire and entertainment, it also raises concerns about authenticity, misinformation and the blurring of lines between reality and fiction. The growing sophistication of generative AI tools has intensified debates over transparency and disclosure standards for political content shared online.

For now, Trump’s “Everybody Loves Trump” video appears to have achieved its immediate objective: capturing widespread attention and dominating online conversation, with supporters and critics alike weighing in on the unusual AI-powered spectacle.