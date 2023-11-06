Ex-cricketer Aakash Chopra defrauded of Rs 33 lakh by shoe businessmen

Former Indian cricketer and renowned commentator Aakash Chopra has filed a complaint against shoe businessmen Kamlesh Parikh and his son Dhruv Parikh for alleged breach of trust. Chopra claims he was duped by the Parikhs on the pretext of investing in a sports shoes business.

According to the complaint registered at the Hariparwat police station in Agra, Chopra had given Dhruv Parikh a sum of Rs 57.8 lakh for investment in his sports shoes business. A formal agreement was made, stating that Dhruv would return the money within 30 days with a 20 per cent profit. Post-dated cheques were provided for recovery.

"We entered into a formally notarised agreement which stipulated that Dhruv was to return the money within 30 days with a 20 per cent profit, and post-dated cheques were provided for recovery. However, a year later, only Rs 24.5 lakh has been returned, and two issued cheques were dishonoured," The Times of India quoted Chopra as saying.

However, after a year, only Rs 24.5 lakh was returned, and two cheques were dishonored. Despite attempts to resolve the issue through legal notices, the Parikhs failed to fulfill their obligations. This has left Chopra with the task of recovering the principal amount of Rs 33.3 lakh.

The police have registered an FIR under IPC section 406, which deals with criminal breach of trust. They are currently investigating the matter and have not yet made any arrests.

Chopra is not the first person to be allegedly duped by the Parikhs. A similar case was filed by the father of cricketer Deepak Chahar earlier this year. Jaya Bhardwaj, the Indian fast bowler Chahar's wife, said that the duo defrauded her of Rs 10 lakh under the pretence of a business endeavour, prompting a complaint and the filing of a lawsuit against them.

