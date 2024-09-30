Ex-Google employee's quirky CV includes Mia Khalifa, vodka shots, gets calls from 29 top firms

In an unusual experiment, a former Google employee, Jerry Lee from New York, decided to see how far a prestigious job title could take him in a job search. He added bizarre claims to his resume, including being an "expert in Mia Khalifa" and holding a fraternity record for "most vodka shots in one night." The surprising results of his experiment have caught the internet’s attention.

Jerry Lee, a former Strategy and Operations Manager at Google, wanted to test how carefully recruiters review resumes. He mixed ridiculous claims into an otherwise normal CV to see if his Google experience alone would catch the attention of top companies. Among the strange additions were "expert in Mia Khalifa" and a record for "most vodka shots in one night." Lee sent the resume to various recruiters and, to his surprise, the odd details didn’t cause much concern. Instead, the response was largely positive.

In just six weeks, Jerry Lee received 29 interview requests from well-known companies, including big names like MongoDB and Robinhood. Despite the absurd claims on his resume, recruiters still contacted him, showing the influence of having a top brand like Google listed. Lee shared the results of his experiment in an Instagram video, which quickly gained attention. His post sparked conversations about how closely recruiters examine the details on a resume.

In his Instagram post, Lee shared three important lessons from his unusual experiment. First, he stressed the need for a clean and concise resume, advising job seekers to focus on strong bullet points, clear job titles, and measurable achievements. "It's the big stuff that gets you noticed," he said. He also mentioned that while details like punctuation and font sizes matter, they are much less important than the overall impact of the content.

Second, Jerry Lee emphasized the importance of highlighting measurable achievements. He said, "Big names catch eyes, but don’t stress if you haven’t worked at a major company—what really matters is that your accomplishments stand out." He encouraged job seekers to focus on the skills they offer, no matter where they gained them. Finally, Lee pointed out the need for a simple and organized resume. He explained, "Recruiters appreciate a clear, well-structured format because they can quickly find the information they need."