‘Except for Hanuman, there is nothing else’: Prabhas fans beat up man as he criticises Adipurush outside Hyderabad theatre

Prabhas-starrer Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana has released in the theatres today. While many people were enthusiastic about the movie, a lot of them have also criticised the visual effects of the movie.

In one such instance, a man was beaten up by Prabhas fans outside a theatre in Hyderabad on Friday for reportedly criticising the film.

The filmgoer was beaten up by Prabhas fans for giving a negative review to the movie Adipurush. The incident took place after the man had watched the film and shared his opinion with some YouTube content creators waiting outside the theatre. While speaking about the film, the man criticised Prabhas’ performance in the movie and said the visual effects of the film were not upto the mark.

The video, which went viral on social media, showed him saying, “They kept all the monsters from the PlayStation games in this one. Except for Hanuman, background score and some 3D shots here and there, there is nothing else.”

“Prabhas didn't suit for the lead role of Lord Ram. In Baahubali, he was like a king and there was a royalty. Seeing the royalty in that, they took him for this role. Om Raut did not show Prabhas properly,” he added.

Prabhas fans who were also present at the theatre overheard the man's criticism and started arguing with him. The argument soon turned violent, and Prabhas fans beat up the man.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries to his head and face. He has since been discharged from the hospital.

The movie is eyeing a bumper opening at the box office with trade experts predicting the film could do a business of more than Rs 80 crore on its opening day. The big-budget pan-India film, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore, released in 3D across the globe this Friday.

Written and directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological tale based on Valmiki's Ramayana. The film features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Devdutta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan and Trupti Toradmal in significant roles.



