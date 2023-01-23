‘Excuse me, khidki khol denge’: Man’s hilarious request to IndiGo flight attendant for spitting out gutka goes viral

A passenger sitting in an IndiGo flight asked the flight attendant to open the plane's window so he could spit out gutkha (tobacco), a recent video posted on social media has showed.



The video, which was posted on Instagram by user Govind Sharma, has gone viral. In Indore, Sharma politely asks the cabin crew in Hindi, “Excuse me, khidki kholdenge (open the window) please, gutka thukna hai (want to spit out tobacco)," prompting the attendant to burst into laughter.



The passenger, like several others, joins her in laughter.



Sharma captioned the video, "Tag your gutka lover friend," followed by several emojis, implying that it was just for fun and that he was not serious.



The incident, although done jokingly, however comes amidst a string of complaints about rowdy passengers acting inappropriately while flying. A drunk passenger allegedly peed on an elderly woman on a flight from New York to Delhi on November 26. This incident sparked outrage, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation and issued a show-cause notice to Air India and its crew that same day on the aircraft.



Since then, the man has been arrested and fired from his job at a US financial services firm.



Earlier this month, the DGCA fined Air India Rs 30 lakh and suspended the licence of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight on which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

