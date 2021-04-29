Exit poll 2021: When, where to watch results for West Bengal, Assam, TN, Kerala, Puducherry, and more

Exit Poll result today: West Bengal election is in its final phase today where more than 84.77 lakh voters will decide the electoral fate of 283 candidates. While assembly elections took place in three phases in Assam, single-phase elections took place in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry on April 6.

WEST BENGAL EXIT POLL RESULT

West Bengal is the state to look at this election season as it has the highest number of seats at 294. This is an interesting scenario as the West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is hoping for a hattrick as the Chief Minister of Bengal.

The TMC is being challenged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which rose to this position on the back of its performance in the 2019 general elections. Another key challenge to the TMC is the Sanjukto Morcha that comprises of the CPI (M)-led Left Front, the Indian National Congress and the Indian Secular Front (ISF).

KEY CONTENDERS IN THE WEST BENGAL ASSEMBLY POLLS

Mamata Banerjee

Suvendu Adhikari

Agnimitra Paul

Sayoni Ghosh

Srabanti Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee

Payel Sarkar

Ratna Chatterjee

Rudranil Ghosh

Sovandeb Chattopadhyay

Locket Chatterjee

Mukul Roy

Kaushani Mukherjee

Babul Supriyo

Aroop Biswas

Swapan Dasgupta

ASSAM EXIT POLL RESULT

The assembly election that took place in Assam recently is extremely critical for the BJP as it is fighting to retain its position where the saffron party won for the first time in 2016. Assam has 126 seats.

Since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a contentious issue in Assam, there is an anti-incumbency wave against the BJP. According to those who oppose the CAA, the act violates the Assam Accord was signed in 1980 to ensure the protection of local culture and demography.

KEY CONTENDERS IN THE ASSAM ASSEMBLY POLLS

Sarbananda Sonowal

Ripun Bora

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Utpal Borah

Hemanta Kalita

Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah

Prodip Hazarika

Angkuta Dutta

TAMIL NADU EXIT POLL RESULT

Elections in Tamil Nadu are the real deal after West Bengal as the state has 234 seats. Assembly elections of 2021 are a direct contest between Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami who is leading the AIADMK and the son of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, MK Stalin is leading the DMK.

Kamal Haasan who launched his political outfit Makkal Needi Maiam attempted to make the Tamil Nadu elections 2021 a triangular contest. The nephew of VK Sasikala and former AIADMK member TTV Dhinakaran also allied with the AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to score some gains in this election.

KEY CONTENDERS IN THE TAMIL NADU ASSEMBLY POLLS

Edappadi K Palaniswami

O. Panneerselvam

MK Stalin

D. Jayakumar

Udayanidhi Stalin

Kamal Haasan

TTV Dhinakaran

Khushboo Sundar

KERALA EXIT POLL

It is a tripartite contest in Kerala, which has 140 seats as the ruling CPM-led LDF, the Congress-led UDF, and the BJP eye a victory in the state. The coastal state has not elected a ruling party since the 1980s.

KEY CONTENDERS IN KERALA ASSEMBLY POLLS

Pinarayi Vijayan

E. Sreedharan

K. Surendran

Oommen Chandy

Alphons Kannanthanam

Ramesh Chennithala

Suresh Gopi

PUDUCHERRY EXIT POLL RESULT

The assembly elections in Puducherry, which has 30 seats was a tight contest in Puducherry as the Congress-led UPA and the AINRC-led opposition alliances locked horns. Congress lost its power in the union territory due to party infighting. Following this, several MLAs of the Congress-led UPA alliance joined the BJP.

KEY CONTENDERS IN PUDUCHERRY ASSEMBLY POLLS

SP Sivakumar

N Rangasamy

G Nehru

V Cartigueyane

AV Subramanian

