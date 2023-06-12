External minister S Jaishankar enjoys breakfast at Dalit BJP worker’s residence in Varanasi

Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar ate breakfast at BJP’s Dalit booth president Sujata Kumari’s residence on Sunday in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

The BJP Dalit booth president had cooked the breakfast herself.

In a video captured by ANI, the minister is seen seated on the floor, enjoying his meal. Other BJP workers were seated beside him. A variety of traditional Indian dishes were prepared in honour of Jaishankar’s visit and served to him.

Sujata Kumari and her family had begun preparation for the minister’s visit a day prior. Her entire family had helped in preparations and were involved in cleaning the house.

"Our entire family has been making preparations since yesterday. We are also cleaning. We made Kachori, aaloo paneer ki sabzi. We will make him drink water from a kulhad. We are happy that an important person is coming to our house," Sujata told ANI.

"We are poor people. We are very happy that a minister is coming to our house. We will welcome him with all we have. We have one sukhaa sabzi, one paneer sabzi, poori, kheer. We have made all preparations and are waiting for him. Our entire family is happy," Sujata Kumari’s uncle, Munna Lal Dhusia, said, echoing a similar sentiment of excitement.

Following the breakfast, the minister praised the food and then revealed his G20 plans.

"The breakfast was delicious. From today onwards we are having G20 programs in Varanasi; there will be discussions on food security, grains, fertilisers & millet," Jaishankar said after eating.

After breakfast at the residence, Jaishankar attended a seminar organised by the BJP in the Kashi region.

Jaishankar reached Varanasi on Saturday in preparation for the three-day G20 development ministers’ meeting scheduled from June 11-13. The minister was received by BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi, who operates in the Kashi region. Other senior party leaders and district administration officers accompanied Rathi in welcoming him as well.