Fake policeman’s video call backfires as real Kerala officer exposes him—video goes viral

In a bizarre twist of fate, a man impersonating a police officer in Kerala received some unexpected advice. The imposter, full of confidence, was attempting to scam a potential victim when he unknowingly connected with a real police officer.

A video circulating online shows a Kerala police officer advising a cyber fraudster who was pretending to be a policeman. The incident began when the scammer mistakenly called the Thrissur City Police, pretending to be an officer from Mumbai.

The video, shared on social media by the police, captures the real officer, dressed in uniform and surrounded by files and two Indian flags, calmly speaking to the scammer, urging him to change his ways. The amusing interaction has left the internet in stitches.

In the video, with full confidence, the scammer instructs the real officer (pretending to be a victim) to turn on his camera. The officer responds, “My camera is not working properly, sir.” Unaware, the impersonator confidently replies, “Move your camera a bit down.” The moment turns humorous when the officer reveals his true identity, catching the fraudster off-guard. Unfazed, the scammer tries to shift gears, but the officer calmly advises him in Hindi, “Don’t do this, brother, leave this job. I’ve got your location, your address—everything. This is the cyber cell, brother,” while the scammer struggles to suppress a smile.

The meme-style video has gained quite a buzz, racking up over 162,000 views and 7,600 likes. In the reel, which is captioned in Malayalam, the scammer’s stunned reaction when he realizes he's actually speaking with the police is captured perfectly.

Though details remain scarce, the video has quickly gone viral online, leaving viewers in splits. Netizens applauded the Kerala police for their swift response, with many filling the comments section with laughter emojis. Some praised the cyber team for turning the tables on the fake cop, making it an amusing watch.