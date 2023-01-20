Fan of streetside noodles? Viral video on how they are made divides internet

Do you enjoy streetside Chinese food, particularly noodles? If yes, then you must watch this video that has gone viral on social media. It shows how noodles sold on the street are made, and you may never plan to eat street noodles again. PFC Club founder Chirag Barjatya shared the video on Twitter. It depicts how noodles are made in unsanitary conditions. The video has garnered more than two lakh views.



It appears that the popular video was made in a tiny noodle factory. There are numerous workers making homemade noodles. To make the dough, the flour is first added to a mixer, the dough is then mechanically rolled out and cut into thin strings. Today, no gloves are worn by the workers during the entire process. After being boiled, the noodles are left on the ground to cool until they are manually packed in plastic bags.



“When was the last time you had roadside Chinese Hakka noodles with schezwan sauce?” the video caption reads.

When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce? pic.twitter.com/wGYFfXO3L7 January 18, 2023



The comments section is full of derogatory and unhygienic words. "There is no way this process could be more unhygienic. This factory needs to be shut down, if it can be found," a user wrote.

The entire process could not be more unhygienic than this



If this factory can be located, this needs to be shut down. — Gaurav Wankhede (@gauravwankhede) January 19, 2023

“You take any stuff and the processing would be kind of the same unless they are made by big brands. So same would be for pani puri, sev puri, sandwich etc. ever wondered how the butter is processed by roadside sandwich wala?” another user wrote.

The reason why Covid had to evolve. Kuch toh credit doh Inko. — Political Darjee (@PoliticalDarjee) January 19, 2023

World’s most hygienic noodle making process. Noodles comes with tasty masala powder and diarrhea. — DrVedu (@DrVedu) January 18, 2023