FASTags to be mandatory from February 15; all you need to know

FASTag, the electronic toll collection, will become mandatory for every vehicle in the country from February 15 onwards. In a respite to highway commuters, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has withdrawn the requirement of maintaining a minimum amount in the FASTag wallet to ensure seamless movement at electronic toll plaza.

According to the highway ministry, to increase the FASTag penetration and to reduce avoidable delays at the toll plazas, it has removed the mandatory threshold for the FASTag account or wallet. With this decision, a user will now be allowed to pass through the toll plaza, if the FASTag account/ wallet balance is non-negative.

FASTag is a tag or a sticker that needs to be affixed on the windscreen of a vehicle, and it works on works by Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology. It is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted.

FASTag offers near non-stop movement of vehicles through toll plazas and the convenience of cashless payment of toll fee with nation-wide interoperable Electronic Toll Collection Services. FASTag has a validity of 5 years and after purchasing it, one only needs to recharge/ top up the FASTag as per your requirement.

What happens if someone does not have FASTag on their windscreen?

Since February 15, the government has made the installation of FASTag mandatory, therefore, one violating the norm will have to pay a hefty fine. (double the amount of the toll).

On which highways / roads FASTag can be used?

FASTag is presently operational at more than 240 toll plazas across national highways. More toll plazas will be brought under the FASTag programme in the future.

How to buy FASTag?

A customer may visit any of the Point of Sale (POS) locations at toll plazas / issuer Aagency to get your FASTag account created. Customer may call on customer care number of the issuer agency to know more details.

Documents required to buy a FASTag?

Customer need to submit a copy of the following documents along with the application for FASTag:

1. Registration Certificate (RC) of the vehicle.

2. Passport size photograph of the vehicle owner

3. KYC documents as per the category of the vehicle owner (Individual / corporate):

4. PAN Card/Passport/Voter ID Card

5. Aadhar Card (with address)

How to recharge my FASTag account?

You may recharge your FASTag account by making payment through cheque or online through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ NEFT/ RTGS or through Net Banking. The national highway authority also sells IHCML tags which are bank neutral. FASTag account can be recharged up to Rs one lakh.

If someone has more than vehicles, they will need to take two separate FASTags for each vehicle.

How would one report an incorrect deduction from his/her FASTag?

Customers can report an incorrect deduction by calling us at the customer care number of the issuer agency. The agency will review your request and necessary action.

What if someone sells/ transfers a car?

In case of the car being sold or transferred, only the Issuer Agency needs to be informed.

What if the FASTag gets damaged?

The vehicle owner should approach the Issuer Agency for replacement of FASTag.

