Father’s Day 2026: 20+ Premium Gift Ideas; From Smart Glasses, Rare Whiskies to Grooming Kits for Every Budget

Father’s Day 2026 In India: Fatherhood in the modern era is evolving, and so are the men we look up to. Whether he is a tech enthusiast who loves the latest gadgets, a corporate leader who appreciates crisp grooming, or a connoisseur who winds down with a rare glass of single malt, your dad deserves a gift that reflects his distinct personality. When is Father's Day 2026 celebrated? Father’s Day is celebrated on June 21, in India, the US and many other countries.

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This year, it’s all about gifting utility wrapped in luxury—items that seamlessly integrate into his daily routine while adding an elevated touch of sophistication. Check out this ultimate Father's Day gifting guide for 2026. Spanning across premium grooming, tech, high-end spirits, stylish apparel, and smart home ecosystems, here are the best Father’s Day gift ideas that cater to every budget and style.



Dyson Supersonic Nural™ Hair Dryer | Rs 41,900



For the dad who values thoughtful innovation, the Dyson Supersonic Nural™ is a meaningful upgrade to his everyday grooming routine. Powered by intelligent Nural™ sensor technology, it automatically adapts heat and airflow for a fast, comfortable experience. Its unique Scalp Protect Mode intelligently adjusts temperature to protect the skin from extreme heat. To make it personal, the storage case can be customised with debossed initials.

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Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses | Rs 39,900 onwards



These smart glasses bring a unique blend of style and functionality. They allow users to capture photos and videos, listen to audio and stay connected without reaching for a phone. For dads who enjoy documenting moments or staying present while on the move, they offer a subtle and convenient way to stay engaged without interruption.



DailyObjects Node Wireless Charging Ecosystem | Rs 10,000 onwards



Node is an ideal gift for dads who appreciate smart design and seamless functionality. This modular wireless charging ecosystem combines fast Qi2.2-certified 25W charging with a clutter-free, one-wire setup, helping keep workspaces and bedside tables organised. With interchangeable modules including a wireless phone charger, Apple Watch charger, charging disk, and portable lamp, Node adapts effortlessly to his daily routine—whether he's working, relaxing, or on the move.



Philips Shaver i9000 Prestige Ultra (XP9402/11) | Rs 29,999



Engineered for men who want the very best, this represents Philips’ most premium shaving innovation. It adapts seamlessly to facial contours while reducing friction for a smoother experience. Its AI-driven SkinIQ Pro technology senses shaving pressure, movement, and beard density in real time, making it an investment in convenience and confidence.

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The Connoisseur’s Bar: For the father who appreciates the finer things in life, nothing says celebration quite like the finest liquid gold gifts to toast to his legacy this Father’s Day.

Chivas 25 | Gurgaon: Rs 30,000; Mumbai: Rs 36,000

First launched in the early 1900s, Chivas 25 holds the distinction of being the world’s first luxury luxury whisky. Every cask is hand-selected, resulting in a whisky that feels both timeless and deeply indulgent. Notes of sweet orange, peach, and marzipan unfold into a rich palate of chocolate orange and fondant creaminess.



GianChand Adambaraa | Rs 9,500

Crafted in the foothills of Jammu using pure mountain water, this expression is built around notes of vanilla, oak, and dried fruits. Known for its elegance and smooth finish, it was recognized as the Best Indian Single Malt Whisky 2025 at the International Whisky Competition.



Godawan Artisanal Single Malt Whisky: (01 Rich and Rounded, 02 Fruit and Spice) | Rs 2,800 – Rs 6,000

For the father who takes his whisky seriously, Godawan is a gift worth considering. Crafted in the desert landscape of Alwar, Rajasthan, this Indian single malt carries a distinct sense of place and is backed by a strong purpose to help revive the critically endangered Godawan bird. The range offers two expressions to suit diverse palates. The first is all richness: sultanas, dried fruit, caramel, and a buttery baklava finish. The second takes a bolder direction delivering a vibrant fruit taste, hints of vanilla and clove, and a sweet-tart character that lingers.



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Indri House of Dragon | Rs 6,000 – Rs 11,000

The House of the Dragon Collection marks a defining moment for Indian whisky-making. This limited-edition release brings together Indri Single Malt Indian Whisky and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products—making it the first-ever Indian single malt whisky to collaborate with Warner Bros. The release features two unique single malt expressions, each inspired by the rival houses at the heart of the saga—House of Black and House of Green.



AODH IRISH Whiskey | Rs 3,950 in Maharashtra (750 ML)

ABD Maestro’s AODH Irish Whiskey marked a strong debut in India’s evolving Irish whiskey landscape in 2025, setting the tone for a category on the rise. AODH, meaning “flame” in Irish, symbolises warmth, brotherhood, continuity, and enduring stories. Crafted using a signature triple-distillation process, the whiskey presents a bright gold hue with subtle coppery glints and exceptional clarity. On the nose, it opens with notes of buttery sweetness before unfolding into layers of dried fruit and gentle spice, revealing a quiet mystery with every sip.





Hapusa Glamping Mountain Martini Set | Gurgaon: Rs 2500; Karnataka: Rs 3,545; Mumbai: Rs 3,850

This Father’s Day, gift something a little different with the Hapusa Glamping Mountain Martini Set from Nao Spirits. A classy, handcrafted hamper designed for dads who appreciate great craftsmanship, good stories, and an even better drink. Think of it as a miniature Himalayan escape, packed inside a mountain-shaped box and finished with a vibrant strap inspired by traditional Himalayan textiles. Inside the kit is a bottle of Hapusa, the world’s first Himalayan Dry Gin, distilled with wild foraged juniper and native botanicals plus two stemmed chai glasses that are delicate yet distinctive, perfect for serving a mountain-style martini.



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Roku Gin: Sakura Bloom Edition

Roku Gin - Sakura Bloom Edition captures the essence of Japanese spring through the delicate Sakura flower and the centuries-old Hanami tradition. Crafted by The House of Suntory’s master distillers, it blends six signature Japanese botanicals—Sakura Flower, Sakura Leaf, Sencha Tea, Gyokuro Tea, Sansho Pepper, and Yuzu Peel—each harvested at peak seasonality, to create a multi-layered gin with sweet floral notes, subtle saline undertones, and a touch of spice. Rooted in the philosophy of Shun, this limited-edition expression evokes the fleeting beauty of cherry blossoms, offering a sophisticated, refined, and celebratory drinking experience.





Cashmir Vodka | Rs 1,500- Rs 4,190

For dads who appreciate rarity, Cashmir Vodka is an exceptional choice. As India’s first premium small-batch organic craft vodka, it is distilled 7 times from Sona Moti—a rare, 2,000-year-old heritage winter wheat—and blended with pristine Himalayan glacial water. Precision-filtered for a velvety texture and an incredibly clean finish, this award-winning spirit offers a story of heritage and craftsmanship in every sip—making it a sophisticated addition to his home bar this Father's Day.



Six Brothers Mahura | Rs 2,492 – Rs 4,125

Among the most unique spirits redefining India’s premium beverage landscape is Six Brothers Mahura by South Seas Distilleries. Crafted using flowers of the Madhuca longifolia tree, this luxury mahua expression brings a traditional Indian ingredient into a refined and contemporary format.



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Three Sixty: The Leisure Connoisseur Collection | Rs 16,500 onwards



To honor the spirit of modern fatherhood, premium lifestyle brand and design studio Three Sixty has launched its exclusive Father’s Day Gifting Collection. For the father who appreciates fine living, hosting, and relaxation, 'The Leisure Connoisseur' collection features the pinnacle of lifestyle luxury. Highlights include the Debonair Bar Tray & Cocktail Set with Metal Handles (available in sleek Black and rich Tan), the magnificent Royale Poker Trunk (in Burgundy, Green, and Brown) for an elevated game night, and the statement Glencrest Glass Trunk, offering an exquisite blend of storage and display.



Solitario – Superman-Inspired Ring | Rs 65,000



A bold gift for the Superdads who embody strength, resilience, and leadership. Inspired by the iconic Superman emblem, this statement ring from Solitario's Warner Bros. Collection combines contemporary design with the brilliance of sustainable lab-grown diamonds. It celebrates the everyday heroics of modern dads.

Channel Pave Men's Band by House of Quadri | Rs 135,000

A refined combination band featuring two sleek 18k gold bands that elegantly frame a central row of 0.06 Ct pavé-set diamonds. It is a versatile expression of understated luxury, perfect for everyday wear or stacking.



M o v a d o BOLD Fusion Chronograph – 3601330 | Rs 78,000

The BOLD Fusion Chronograph is Movado’s most contemporary men’s watch at the moment, and it shows. The 44 mm timepiece features a black ion-plated stainless steel case, a ceramic bezel, and a black sunray dial with Swiss Super-LumiNova accents. A sporty silicone strap ensures comfortable daily wear, while the Swiss quartz movement guarantees precise timekeeping. Much like a father's enduring guidance, it’s a striking balance of strength, reliability, and modern Swiss craftsmanship.



Seiko Presage Automatic Watch - SSA405J1 | Rs 45,000

Inspired by the sophistication of fine cocktails, this watch stands out with a textured blue dial that catches the light beautifully. Featuring an open-heart automatic movement, it elegantly balances visual richness with everyday practicality, thanks to its matching leather strap and sapphire crystal protection. It's the perfect way to toast to a dad who values timeless, mechanical sophistication.



C a l v i n Kl e i n: CK Flex Quartz — Black Dial, Multi-Function 25200480 | Rs 14,280

Housed in a distinctive tonneau case, this multi-function watch features a minimalist black dial paired with a durable black silicone strap. Built with a stainless-steel body, a 45 mm profile, and 5 ATM water resistance, it offers a dependable and secure fit. It serves as a great daily reminder of your appreciation, seamlessly transitioning from his morning meetings to relaxed family Sundays.





Prada Paradigme EDP | Rs 9450 (50ml)

This fragrance redefines masculine perfumery with a unique reverse pyramid structure. It opens with a bold, smoky foundation of Peru Balm and Guaiac wood, beautifully contrasting with a vibrant heart of dual geranium extracts and a crisp, uplifting finish of Calabrian bergamot. It’s a sophisticated, layered scent tailored for the dad who balances strength with quiet expression, making it an incredibly thoughtful signature fragrance to gift this Father’s Day.

The Body Shop: Maca Root & Aloe Pre-Kitted Gift Set | Rs 3,995



Designed to transform an everyday shaving routine into a luxurious self-care ritual, this newly introduced grooming duo features two of the brand's most popular skin-soothing staples — Maca Root & Aloe Softening Shaving Cream For Men (200 ML) and Maca Root & Aloe Cooling Post-Shave Water Gel (160 ML). Enriched with Community Fair Trade organic aloe vera from Mexico and Peruvian maca root, these products work in tandem to calm, moisturize, and refresh the skin while actively reducing post-shave irritation.



La Pink: Men Gift Pack Pure Parfum | Rs 1,499



La Pink's Men’s Gift Pack of 4 Pure Perfumes is a curated collection of perfumes for men, thoughtfully combined to deliver an opulent and powerful sensory experience. Each scent in this set represents confidence, strength, and individuality. Designed with rich French notes and premium ingredients, this pocket-friendly gift pack is a great pick for Father’s Day. Whether it’s a boardroom meeting, a special evening, or everyday dominance, these perfumes leave a lasting impression.



Nat Habit – Chicory Men Facewash Gel | Rs 239



Designed specifically for men's skincare needs, Nat Habit's Chicory Men Facewash Gel combines the goodness of chicory and botanical ingredients to deeply cleanse, remove excess oil, and refresh tired skin. Its lightweight gel formula makes it an ideal daily grooming essential for fathers looking for a simple yet effective skincare routine.

Adidas Cloudfoam Walking Range Collection | Rs 6,999 onwards



Celebrate the father who is always on the move with a gift built for everyday comfort. Engineered for daily walks, commutes, and active routines, this collection features ultra-soft Cloudfoam cushioning, breathable materials, and a flexible, wide-fit design. It seamlessly blends performance innovation with casual style, making it the perfect choice to support his active lifestyle with all-day ease.

DaVinci by Metro Shoes | Rs 7,990



A curated selection of sophisticated footwear featuring formal lace-ups in black, brown, and tan. These formal picks are designed for fathers who appreciate classic style, crisp lines, and effortless everyday functionality.



ECCO Offroad M Tex Lea Shoes | Rs 15,999



Crafted with keeping comfort in mind, in fresh and trendy designs, the ECCO Offroad M Tex Lea Shoes is the perfect Father’s Day gift for dads who love to look their stylish best without compromising on function and wearability. Designed with FLUIDFORM technology, the shoes are made for everyday wear or their next adventure.



XYXX Chambray Pyjamas | Rs 1,199



Made for slow Sundays and movie marathons at home, the XYXX Chambray Pyjamas are crafted from breathable fabric with a relaxed fit. It offers all-day comfort, ensuring his well-deserved days off are spent in maximum relaxation.