‘Feel scared to say from Kerala…’: Redditor’s claim that ‘North Indians force others to live like them’, sparks North-South debate

The North-South divide in India is an ongoing conversation — woven into political rhetoric, joke punchlines, and everyday discussions. While often rooted in regional pride, it can sometimes reveal deeper societal biases. Recently, a Reddit user shared a personal experience, claiming, “North Indians just force others to live like them.”

Related Articles

In a lengthy post, the user recounted experiences of discrimination faced as a South Indian living in Maharashtra and later in Delhi. “In my whole life, I barely met 10-15 people who didn’t bully me for being South Indian,” they wrote. They recalled an incident from eighth grade where a teacher singled out South Indian students, only to mock them: “She said, ‘Please don’t talk in my class or in groups because you guys make the same noise as when you fill rocks in a tin can.’”

The user further described the cultural alienation they felt, from being mocked for their language and movies to even being ridiculed for eating with their hands. “You guys made fun of everything. And the worst part? The same people who told us to ‘go back’ forced us to learn Hindi, forced us to adapt, and still bullied us for being South Indian,” they shared.

The post struck a chord with many, leading others to share similar experiences. “I lived in Delhi during my childhood and was bullied for being South Indian. My Hindi is damn good, but I still faced issues,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “This is exactly why I refuse to learn Hindi. Even if you speak it fluently, you’re still an outsider.”

One user recounted facing racism even in an online gaming session. “I was playing Valorant, and the moment my teammate spoke Malayalam, the chat was filled with ‘Dosa, idly, sambar, chutney’ spam. It’s just a game, but teenagers behaving this way worries me about India’s future.”

However, some pointed out that the bias is not one-sided. A Bihari user shared their own struggles with discrimination in South India: “I’ve faced racism too. Some in this thread even. Racists exist everywhere — we just need to take the higher road.”

A Bengali user living in North India echoed similar sentiments, alleging that people made derogatory remarks about their culture and women. “North Indians are probably some of the most racist people in the world, and it’s hilarious when they cry about being called out.”