‘Demography is destiny’: X user claims ‘cow belt’ will dominate India’s future, sparks debate on North-South divide

A user sparked a heated debate on social media over the so-called “BIMARU” perception of the population in North India’s Gangetic belt.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the user pushed back against stereotypes, writing, “A small suggestion to people who look down upon ‘BIMARU’ people… Please don’t! The Gangetic belt has the demography on its side. Fire is in their belly. Men and women have become very tough due to immense fights for daily survival.”

The user claimed that after traveling extensively through villages in the region over the past 15 months, he had observed a shift in dynamics. “Twenty years from now, they would be dominating most of India as the richer states today have less fertility and are getting lazy… You can't stop the inevitable migration everywhere. You can't win over a younger demographic when your state is becoming older and lazier from a hard work perspective,” the post read.

I have traveled to Ganga river five times in the last 15 months. I have observed thousands of people and talked to hundreds. Traveled extensively through villages and seen first hand what the so-called "cow belt" is up to.



The user also argued that resistance to Hindi was “futile,” predicting that in 20-30 years, the language would become far more widespread. “Whether you call it an imposition or voluntary… your children and grandchildren will speak Hindi eventually,” they wrote.

Citing the upcoming delimitation exercise, the user predicted a shift in political and economic influence. “Not just politics and parliament, the Ganga kinarewalas will be dominating most of the labor and other markets soon. Because, whether you like it or not — demography is destiny. And as of 2025, that part of India has a huge upper hand compared to the relatively richer other parts,” the post stated.

The viewpoint resonated with many. One user commented, “India will become a middle-income country when the huge population across the Ganga-Yamuna belt prospers. The governments of these states must formulate policies to propel growth. UP is already doing it, but Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal are lagging.”

Another pointed to historical factors, writing, “The density is not because they produce more kids but because it was once an economic corridor and a religious hub.”

A third user praised the region’s workforce: “UP and Biharis are the most hardworking people I have ever seen. In Mumbai, most of the tough jobs are done by them.”