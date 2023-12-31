'Feel so beyond lucky to end my year in India': Dua Lipa pens heartfelt note as she concludes her week-long trip

English and Albanian singer and songwriter Dua Lipa concluded her week-long trip to India and shared the same on her Instagram account. The singer said she felt beyond lucky to end the year in India.

"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality, and generosity," Dua wrote in an Instagram post while sharing several pictures.

"This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!”

The post shows several moments of Dua enjoying her India trip. In a picture, she can be seen enjoying a hot beverage in Rajasthan, followed by a video showcasing traditional Kalbelia folk dancers. She shared her moments of posing with an elephant and a video of a tiger, supposedly taken during her visit to Tiger sanctuaries in Rajasthan.

In addition, she also shared images showing her visiting a temple with her family, enjoying a dessert safari, and dancing with folk performers at a Rajasthan resort. She concluded her post with a video capturing her horseback riding on a street.

Previously as well, the singer shared a few glimpses from the trip showing her picture taken in the different parts of Rajasthan, including forts and more.

Meanwhile, fans were elated to see Dua roaming on Rajasthan streets without recognising. One of the fans wrote, “Why are you in India!!!?? Am I missing something (sic)?" Another commented, "Is Dua in India?”

Making fun of Indian paparazzi missing Dua’s visit to India, another fan wrote, “Indian paparazzi: While they were looking for stars. They missed the Moon.”