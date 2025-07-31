'Feel so lost and lonely...': NRI’s emotional post on coming home hits a nerve online

A heartfelt Reddit post by a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) who recently returned to India from the US is striking a chord online. In a deeply personal note, the writer shares the emotional weight of coming home to care for ailing parents, while quietly mourning a life left behind.

The user revealed they moved back to support their mother, who was recently diagnosed with a chronic illness. "I recently moved back to India from the US, leaving behind a life I spent years building," they wrote. "There are days I miss my old life. Days I feel drained, sad, and overwhelmed by the uncertainty of it all."

They described the emotional toll of watching a parent’s health decline, the loneliness, and the challenge of adjusting. “Watching your parents age, or fall ill, is like watching your childhood slowly fade — it’s heartbreaking,” the post read. “I miss my old self... my walks in nature, my midnight runs to the ice cream store with friends. I miss my boyfriend who couldn’t come due to visa issues. I feel so lost and lonely.”

Yet, amid the heaviness, the writer finds comfort in small, quiet moments. “Quiet, fleeting moments — where I feel peace just sitting next to my parents.”

The post quickly drew responses from others who related to the experience. “Yes, I agree that might be the feeling of being lost. But imagine your parents managing everything alone — they would’ve felt so lost too,” one commenter said. Another added, “You’re following your heart. That’ll give you solace when you look back years from now. Hope your mum’s condition gets better.”

The story reflects a growing dilemma for Indian expats — balancing life abroad with emotional bonds at home.