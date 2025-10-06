‘Feels like I failed...’: Indian in US opens up on visa woes and fear of returning to India

A heartfelt post by an Indian professional on Reddit has sparked a wave of emotional discussion among expats navigating the uncertainty of life after their US student visas expire. The user, who identified himself as a 32-year-old currently on a STEM OPT visa, opened up about feeling “lost” and conflicted as his time in the US nears an end.

In his post, the user shared that he came to the US in 2021 on an F1 visa and had planned to continue working through a Day 1 CPT program after his Optional Practical Training (OPT) period. However, after his project was ramped down and he was released from work, his plans came crashing down with just a few months left before his visa expiry.

“Honestly, I’m struggling with mixed emotions… it almost feels like I messed up somewhere — like I failed to make the most of the chance I had,” he wrote. “I know rationally that success doesn’t depend on staying here, but deep down these lingering thoughts keep bothering me — that I somehow missed out on a golden opportunity.”

Mixed reactions

The post quickly gained traction among members of the Reddit community, many of whom shared similar experiences or offered words of encouragement.

One user wrote empathetically, “Think about this: when you set out to get your degree, was your goal to be happy and well employed? Or was it to simply live in the US forever? The two are not the same! You can still make good money and lead a happy life anywhere in the world, including India.”

Another user, who went through the same phase, advised staying optimistic, “I went through the same thing in 2019 after being in the US for 5.5 years. I know it feels daunting, but this is not the end. I moved back home, figured things out in safety, and bounced back stronger. Remember, you have education and experience to build on.”

However, not everyone agreed. A third user offered a starkly different opinion, arguing that returning to India would be a “step backward.”

“You could have stayed in the US and maximised your earning potential. The peace of mind people talk about will evaporate in six months — all you’ll be left with is crumbling infrastructure and lack of privacy,” the comment read.

Common dilemma

The post highlights a familiar dilemma faced by thousands of Indian students and professionals in the US — torn between the pursuit of stability abroad and the pull of home. For many, the uncertainty around H-1B visas, job security, and the emotional toll of long-distance life often complicates the decision.

While opinions remain divided, the discussion underscores a growing sentiment among young Indians abroad — that life after returning home doesn’t necessarily mark the end of success, but the start of a new chapter.