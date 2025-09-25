'Feels weird to quit after 9 days': Developer explains why he left ₹14 LPA job at startup for MNC

A young software professional has shared his unusual job-hunting journey on Reddit, offering hope to others struggling in the industry. Posting on the subreddit r/developersIndia, he described how he went from being jobless for four months to receiving two offers almost back to back.

“Guys, life is wild sometimes. I was jobless for 4 months, applying everywhere, facing rejection after rejection. Finally cracked a DevOps role in a small startup (around 80 people, only 10 Indians). I joined just 9 days ago thinking ‘haan yaar, ab kuch toh stable ho gaya,’” he wrote.

Advertisement

However, just days into the new role, another opportunity came through. He had already been in process with a UK-based bank and soon received their offer for a software engineer position.

The new job came with a salary of ₹15 LPA, only a small increase compared to his current package, but he said the real attraction lay elsewhere. “It’s a proper MNC with stability and better product. Software Engineer tag (I was earlier in DevOps). Work-life balance is way better. Bangalore location (currently remote). Hybrid role – 2 days a week,” he explained.

Before making the decision, the developer said he consulted friends and senior professionals from Nvidia, Amazon, Zeta and Nutanix, all of whom advised him to take the offer. “Literally every single one of them told me ‘bhai, take this.’ Money difference might not be huge, but career trajectory and quality of life will be. Also since 2023 I was working remotely, so I never had office interaction,” he said.

Advertisement

The move did not come easily, as he had only just settled into the startup. He admitted feeling overwhelmed about resigning within nine days of joining but felt it was necessary after struggling through a long period of unemployment. The decision was also influenced by the fact that his HR had initially offered him a package lower than his previous CTC, which he later negotiated up to ₹14 LPA, a detail that lingered in his mind.

After going through nearly 30 interviews in recent months, he said his priority now is stability and peace. He plans to stop applying elsewhere, hopes this role will be long term, and intends to stay for at least one and a half to two years without the stress of constant job switches

Advertisement

The developer, who has about two years of experience and comes from a tier-3 college, admitted to still regretting missed opportunities with larger companies. “If you have doubts, just check my post history, it’s proof that keep going is the only key. I still regret messing up opportunities at HFTs and big orgs, but that’s part of the journey."

Redditors quickly picked up on his story, offering their own thoughts and support.

One user wrote: “An MNC is relatively the more stable job. And also the brand recognition helps, so don't worry too much, you did the right thing.”

A second user said: "Companies will throw you out after 1 day of hiring if all of a sudden you are not an asset to him. Don't think twice , just put down your paper again."

Another user asked: “Just curious, did they agree to relieve u early or was it notice period buyout?”

Yet another user wrote: "If you know senior managers from Nvidia, Amazon, Zeta, Nutanix, you couldn't land a job there? How was the devops work experience in that remote startup? Can you tell me what tools u used daily?"

Kicker -- Posting on the subreddit r/developersIndia, he described how he went from being jobless for four months to receiving two offers almost back to back.

Advertisement

Business Today Desk

A young software professional has shared his unusual job-hunting journey on Reddit, offering hope to others struggling in the industry. Posting on the subreddit r/developersIndia, he described how he went from being jobless for four months to receiving two offers almost back to back.

“Guys, life is wild sometimes. I was jobless for 4 months, applying everywhere, facing rejection after rejection. Finally cracked a DevOps role in a small startup (around 80 people, only 10 Indians). I joined just 9 days ago thinking ‘haan yaar, ab kuch toh stable ho gaya,’” he wrote.

However, just days into the new role, another opportunity came through. He had already been in process with a UK-based bank and soon received their offer for a software engineer position.

The new job came with a salary of ₹15 LPA, only a small increase compared to his current package, but he said the real attraction lay elsewhere. “It’s a proper MNC with stability and better product. Software Engineer tag (I was earlier in DevOps). Work-life balance is way better. Bangalore location (currently remote). Hybrid role – 2 days a week,” he explained.

Before making the decision, the developer said he consulted friends and senior professionals from Nvidia, Amazon, Zeta and Nutanix, all of whom advised him to take the offer. “Literally every single one of them told me ‘bhai, take this.’ Money difference might not be huge, but career trajectory and quality of life will be. Also since 2023 I was working remotely, so I never had office interaction,” he said.

Advertisement

Embed post

The move did not come easily, as he had only just settled into the startup. He admitted feeling overwhelmed about resigning within nine days of joining but felt it was necessary after struggling through a long period of unemployment. The decision was also influenced by the fact that his HR had initially offered him a package lower than his previous CTC, which he later negotiated up to ₹14 LPA, a detail that lingered in his mind.

After going through nearly 30 interviews in recent months, he said his priority now is stability and peace. He plans to stop applying elsewhere, hopes this role will be long term, and intends to stay for at least one and a half to two years without the stress of constant job switches

The developer, who has about two years of experience and comes from a tier-3 college, admitted to still regretting missed opportunities with larger companies. “If you have doubts, just check my post history, it’s proof that keep going is the only key. I still regret messing up opportunities at HFTs and big orgs, but that’s part of the journey."

Redditors quickly picked up on his story, offering their own thoughts and support.

Advertisement

One user wrote: “An MNC is relatively the more stable job. And also the brand recognition helps, so don't worry too much, you did the right thing.”

A second user said: "Companies will throw you out after 1 day of hiring if all of a sudden you are not an asset to him. Don't think twice , just put down your paper again."

Another user asked: “Just curious, did they agree to relieve u early or was it notice period buyout?”

Yet another user wrote: "If you know senior managers from Nvidia, Amazon, Zeta, Nutanix, you couldn't land a job there? How was the devops work experience in that remote startup? Can you tell me what tools u used daily?"