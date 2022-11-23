FIFA World Cup 2022 Germany vs Japan match: Timing, live-streaming and other details

Four-time World Cup champion Germany will play against Japan at the at the Khalifa International Stadium today on November 23 beginning their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar. Germany suffered at the 2018 Russia World Cup where they were eliminated from the group stage. They were knocked out following shocking defeats against South Korea and Mexico.

The team also did not play to its full potential in Euros 2022 and UEFA Nations League. However, all eyes are now on the new manager Hansi Flick who is aiming to bring home the trophy after Joachim Low’s 15-year reign.

Germany having won previous FIFA World Cup competitions, is expected by numerous fans to win this one too. Japan on the other hand, has never won a FIFA tournament, but many Japanese FIFA supporters have come to Qatar to support the team.

Germany vs Japan match: Timings

The Germany vs Japan match will start off at 13:00 UTC ie. 6:30 pm in India.

Germany vs Japan match: Live streaming

All of Qatar’s World Cup 2022 matches will be live broadcast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels. Indian viewers can watch the Germany vs Japan match on the JioCinema app and website for free.

Germany squad

Neuer – Kehrer, Süle, Rüdiger, Raum – Kimmich, Goretzka – Hofmann, Musiala, Gnabry – Havertz

Japan squad

Kawashima – Sakai, Yoshida, Tomiyasu, Ito – Endo, Shibaski – Kubo, Kamada, Minamino – Maeda

In yesterday's match between Saudi Arabia and Argentina, Saudi Arabia which is the second-lowest ranked team in the tournament after Ghana won by 2-1 at the Lusail Stadium. The King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud declared on Wednesday a public holiday in celebration of the kingdom's historic win against Lionel Messi-led Argentina at FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Tuesday. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina 2-1 in one of the greatest World Cup upsets in history.

